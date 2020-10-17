Proteas star Kagiso Rabada sets new IPL wicket-taking record

Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada was in the record books again on Saturday, reaching 50 wickets quicker than any other bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 25-year-old, who plays for the Delhi Capitals, reached the milestone when he had his former ODI and T20 captain Faf du Plessis (58 off 47) out caught at long on.

Rabada took 27 matches to reach 50 IPL wickets, comfortably beating the previous record of 32 matches set by West Indian spinner Sunil Narine.

Rabada is also sitting comfortably at the top of the list of highest wicket-takers at the 2020 edition of the IPL.

Earlier in the week, Rabada's Delhi team-mate and fellow Proteas quick Anrich Nortje set his own unique record by bowling the fastest ball ever recorded in the IPL at 156 kph.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Least number of matches to 50 IPL wickets 27 - Kagiso Rabada 32 - Sunil Narine 33 - Lasith Malinga 35 - Imran Tahir 36 - Mitchell McClenaghan 37 - Amit Mishra



