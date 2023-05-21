Proteas will be 'missing a trick' if they don't take Faf to the World Cup, says RCB teammate

Faf du Plessis's stellar form in this year's IPL has led to calls for his return to the Proteas.

Du Plessis is the leading run-scorer at the IPL, scoring 702 runs at an average of 58.50.

Indian wicket-keeper and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, Dinesh Karthik, says Du Plessis can make a difference to the Proteas.

Faf du Plessis's excellent form in this year's Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore has led to calls for his return to the national line-up at this year's cricket World Cup in India.

Du Plessis, who hasn't played for South Africa in a one-day international since 2019, is the leading run-scorer in the IPL with 702 runs at a strike rate of 153.94 and an average of 58.50 in thirteen innings (including eight half-centuries).

Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, a teammate of Du Plessis at RCB, says the former Proteas skipper simply has to be included in the national side again.

"I'm not at all surprised with Faf’s form because I think he's a terrific player. He's a very good leader as well," Karthik said in the latest edition of the ICC Review.

"In the last four, five years of IPL, he's been very consistent, and he's just had another year where he's been even more consistent, even more effective, even more powerful.

"I think South Africa will be missing a trick if they don't take him to the World Cup. I think he is ready. He is somebody who can make a difference as a leader, as a batter.

"So, I genuinely wish Faf says 'yes' when South Africa asks him because he will make an impact at that World Cup if he's there," Karthik added.



Karthik's sentiments are backed up by the fact that Du Plessis has a stellar record for the Proteas in India, with his 394 runs coming in 10 matches at an average of 65.

The World Cup in India takes place from 5 October to 19 November.



