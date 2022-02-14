Rabada stands to earn an incredible R45 600 per ball in the IPL ... and it could be more

Kagiso Rababa's IPL auction price of R18.6 million is already impressive, but breaking down the economics of that winning bid is even more astounding.

Assuming he plays the maximum number of matches this year for the Punjab Kings, the Proteas kingpin would earn in excess of R45 600 per delivery.

With the possibility that he might miss a few games due to national duty, that number can soar even further.

Kagiso Rabada, justifiably given his reputation as the Proteas' bowling kingpin, emerged as South Africa's most expensive player at this past weekend's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

The 26-year-old quick was sold to Punjab Kings for R18.6 million, proving his decision to throw his name into the hat was the right one.

Rabada was a key member of the Delhi Capitals over the past few seasons, but the franchise chose to rather retain his partner-in-crime Anrich Nortje.

While accurate calculations can only be done once factors such as workload management, injuries and international duty have been factored in, the economics of Rabada's move is astounding.

The IPL's salary structure means that the fast bowler will earn his full auction price in 2022 - and will continue to do so annually if that contract is, for example, for three years.

The 10 South Africans sold in the auction are listed below:

Kagiso Rabada - Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore (R18.6 million)





Faf du Plessis - Royal Challengers Bangalore for 7 crore (R14.1 million)





Quinton de Kock - Lucknow Super Giants for 6.75 crore (R13.6 million)





Marco Jansen - Sunrisers Hyderabad 4.2 crore (R8.4 million)





Dewald Brevis - Mumbai Indians for 3 crore (R6 million)





Aiden Markram – Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2.6 crore (R5.2 million)





David Miller - Gujarat Titans for 3 crore (R6 million)





Rassie van der Dussen - Rajasthan Royals for 1 crore (R2 million)





Dwaine Pretorius – Chennai Super Kings - INR 50 Lakh (R1 million)





Lungi Ngidi – Delhi Capitals - INR 50 Lakh (R1 million)



If one assumes that Punjab Kings and Rabada play the maximum number of matches in a season - 17 - he would receive approximately R45 588 per delivery he bowls.



That figure would rise to R55 357 per ball if he and his franchise merely complete a standard campaign without reaching the play-offs.

However, if Cricket South Africa (CSA) - realistically - would allow Rabada and other Test squad members such as Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen to leave the national camp after the first Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to conclude on 4 April, they would likely miss between two to three early matches.

That would see Rabada's earnings soar to over R70 000 per delivery, which explains why it's understood CSA would consider the players to leave earlier from their national duties.

If Rabada were to remain with the Proteas until 11 April, he could miss almost half of his side's campaign and that would surely not leave the franchise owners happy.

Interestingly, the internationally-retired Faf du Plessis - who was bought for R14 million by Royal Challengers Bangalore - is SA's second most expensive player of the auction and would pocket at least R1 million should he go out to bat in every round-robin game.