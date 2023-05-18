Rilee Rossouw after blistering IPL fifty: 'I enjoyed expressing my talent'

Proteas batter Rilee Rossouw says he looked to capitalise on a good wicket as his IPL fifty propelled the Delhi Capitals to victory.

Rossouw smashed an unbeaten 82 off just 37 balls on Wednesday against the Punjab Kings.

The win saw the Capitals move off the bottom of the IPL log to ninth.

Proteas batter Rilee Rossouw set the IPL stage alight on Wednesday with a blistering half-century to steer the Delhi Capitals to victory.



Rossouw produced a match-winning knock for the Capitals as they sealed a consolation win against the Punjab Kings.

Rossouw shared a 54-run stand with Prithvi Shaw (54) and then a 65-run stand with Phil Salt (26*) as he took on Kagiso Rabada's Kings bowling attack.

Coming in after the fall of opener and captain David Warner for 46, Rossouw carried on the momentum, bringing up his maiden IPL fifty in just 25 balls.

Rossouw eventually went on to smash an unbeaten 82 off just 37 balls (hitting six fours and six sixes).

"I thought it was pretty good. Warner and Shaw started off fantastically well for us. That has been something we have been lacking throughout the season," Rossouw said after the match.

"My role was to carry on the momentum and from ball one, just play my natural game and taking it deep as much as we can and capitalise towards the end on a very good wicket."

Rabada went wicketless for the Kings as the Capitals posted a competitive 213-2 in their 20 overs.

Rossouw said the wicket in Dharamsala made the difference as the Capitals, who sat on the bottom of the IPL log, came into the game with nothing to lose.

"I enjoyed batting on a good wicket and expressing my talent. Prithvi and I had fun in the middle," said Rossouw.

"We didn't have any serious conversations. It was a pleasure batting with someone who was so relaxed.

"Tonight, we came out with the confidence that we wanted to win the game and we capitalised and took the right matchups with regards to the spinners that bowled towards me and I just took the game on."

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje took two for 36 as the Punjab Kings were restricted to 198 for 8 - falling 15 runs short.

The win saw the Capitals overtake the Sunrisers Hyderabad and climb to ninth on the IPL log.

"We spoke about playing with freedom before our game against Punjab Kings. We will fight until the very last ball in our next game as well," said Rossouw.

"We'll be up for the challenge and try to take the two points."

The Delhi Capitals' final IPL game is on Saturday when they host the Chennai Super Kings (12:00 SA time).