Indian Premier League

27m ago

Rising Proteas star Marco Jansen snapped up for R8.4 million in IPL deal

Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
Marco Jansen. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram were the latest South African players to sell for millions at the Indian Premier League auction.
  • Both went to the Sunrisers Hyderabad for million rand deals.
  • Markram and Jansen are in New Zealand with South Africa's Test group for the upcoming series.

South Africa's happy hour at the Indian Premier League auction in Bangalore continued unabated on Sunday as Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram were picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

Markram, whose uptick in form in the shortest format has coincided with a downturn in his red ball fortunes, was sold for 2.6 crores (R5.2-million). 

Jansen, who Virat Kohli identified as a potential white-ball specialist, has had an excellent start to his Test career. It may have helped that his international bow came against India, where he took 19 wickets in the three Tests. 

Jansen was picked up for 4.2 crores (R8.4 million), continuing a profitable weekend for most South African cricketers bought in the auction.  

Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, and Faf du Plessis were sold for significant amounts in the auction on Saturday. Du Plessis and De Kock have retired from Test cricket, while Jansen, Markram, and Rabada are in New Zealand for the forthcoming Test series.

