1h ago

SA big-hitter Tristan Stubbs set for IPL stint

Compiled by Craig Taylor
South African batter Tristan Stubbs (Gallo Images)
Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Warriors middle-order batsman Tristan Stubbs is on his way to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be hoping to make his debut in the lucrative T20 tournament.

The hard-hitting Stubbs, who set the domestic T20 series alight earlier this year, will join up with fellow South African youngster Dewald Brevis at the Mumbai Indians for the rest of the 2022 tournament, currently underway in India.

Stubbs ended CSA's T20 Challenge second on the run-scoring charts.

He amassed 293 runs in seven innings, averaging 48.83 at an impressive strike rate of 183.12 with 23 sixes.

According to the Mumbai Indians website, Stubbs will replace Tyman Mills, who has withdrawn from the squad due to injury. 

Stubbs' excellent form for the Warriors saw him make his debut for South Africa A in the T20 series against a Zimbabwe XI.

The Mumbai Indians are currently bottom of the IPL log, winning only one of their nine matches thus far.


