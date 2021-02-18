SA's Chris Morris sensationally bought for IPL record fee of R32.7 million

The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to be a source of untold riches for Chris Morris.

The 33-year-old Proteas all-rounder made waves yet again on Thursday in becoming the most expensive player in the history of the tournament after being sold for an incredible $2.25 million at its latest auction.

At the current exchange rate, that amounts to an amount of around R32.7 million.

Rajasthan Royals, who had previously acquired him for 2015's tournament, walked away with the winning bid following an intense price war.

Morris had been released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after last year's edition and his previous franchise seemingly tried to get him back at a reduced price.

But they didn't bank on Mumbai Indians launching a gritty bidding war for him.

Once RCB pulled out, the Royals entered the fray and had to stave off a late bid from Kings XI Punjab to land their man.

Jake Lush McCrum, the franchise's chief executive, revealed afterwards that they were more than comfortable with their purchase.

"We spoke to Chris before the auction, did a full medical review. We did due diligence, he’s an ex-Royal who can deal with a price tag like that," he said.

"Quality bowler through all phases of the game, can win us games with the bat too. We did stretch, that was our last bid, luckily Kings XI held back. Delighted to have him back with the Royals."

Morris hasn't turned out for South Africa's since 2019's World Cup campaign and is currently part of the Titans squad for the CSA T20 Challenge.

At the time of writing, no other South African had gone under the hammer yet.