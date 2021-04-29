SA's Faf du Plessis tops the batting charts at IPL

Following his knock of 56 (38) for the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis has climbed to the top of the run scoring charts in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

It was Du Plessis' third half-century in six innings at the tournament, helping Chennai to a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and top spot on the IPL table.

Du Plessis has now scored 270 runs in the competition, taking him to top spot on the run scorers charts ahead of Shikhar Dhawan (265) in second.

Dhawan is likely to overtake Du Plessis on Thursday afternoon and reclaim the orange cap when his Delhi Capitals take on the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Du Plessis' form is also good news for Proteas head coach Mark Boucher as plans for this year's T20 World Cup, currently scheduled to take place in India in October, continue.

AB de Villiers, meanwhile, is the second-highest South African run scorer at the tournament with 204 runs from 5 innings.

IPL 2021 top run scorers:

1. Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 270 in 6 innings @ 67.50

2. Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 265 runs in 6 innings @ 44.16

3. KL Rahul (PK) - 240 runs in 6 innings @ 48.00

4. Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - 223 runs in 5 innings at @ 44.60

5. Jonny Bairstow (SH) - 218 runs in 6 innings @ 43.60

6. AB de Villiers (RCB) - 204 runs in 5 innings @ 68.00