Teenage batting sensation Dewald Brevis praised by Ben Stokes

While the Mumbai Indians are yet to win a game at this year's 2022 Indian Premier League, Dewald Brevis has undoubtedly made a name for himself at the tournament.



After he was left out of the team for their first two fixtures, Brevis has now made the No 3 position his own thanks to an array of attacking shots and a fearless approach at the crease.

In fact, in his last two innings, he has scored 49 and 31 at a strike rate of 210.52 with 10 fours and 6 sixes.

Brevis starred for South Africa earlier this year at the U19 Cricket World Cup.

He ended the top run-scorer at the tournament with 506 runs which broke the record held by Indian great Shikhar Dhawan.

Brevis, who plays locally for the Titans, scored two centuries during the tournament and had two scores in the 90s.

He only failed once when he scored 6 against Sri Lanka.

On Saturday in the IPL, during a quick-fire innings of 31 off just 13 balls against Lucknow, Brevis' power-hitting even had England all-rounder Ben Stokes taking note.

Stokes took to Twitter, simply saying, "Brevis = Player".

On Wednesday, Brevis smashed 49 off 25 balls for Mumbai as he smashed Punjab leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for a four and four consecutive sixes in an over, including the biggest six at the tournament that flew 112 metres.