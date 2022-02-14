The 10 South African cricketers sold in IPL auction - and their price tags

There were 10 South Africans sold in the past weekend's IPL auction.

Kagiso Rabada was the most expensive of the SA contingent after being snapped up for over R18 million.

Anrich Nortje was retained by his Delhi Capitals team which leaves the total number of South Africans participating at 11.

Ten South African cricketers were sold during the past weekend's Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada secured the biggest deal of the SA contingent, moving from the Delhi Capitals to the Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore (R18.6 million).

Former Proteas Test captains Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock found new homes at the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Lucknow Super Giants respectively for 7 crore (R14.1 million) and 6.75 crore (R13.6 million) each.

Young South African teenage sensation, Dewald Brevis, was also in the news when he was sold to the Mumbai Indians for 3 crore (R6 million).

The 10 South Africans sold in the auction are listed below: Kagiso Rabada - Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore (R18.6 million) Faf du Plessis - Royal Challengers Bangalore for 7 crore (R14.1 million) Quinton de Kock - Lucknow Super Giants for 6.75 crore (R13.6 million) Marco Jansen - Sunrisers Hyderabad 4.2 crore (R8.4 million) Dewald Brevis - Mumbai Indians for 3 crore (R6 million) Aiden Markram – Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2.6 crore (R5.2 million) David Miller - Gujarat Titans for 3 crore (R6 million) Rassie van der Dussen - Rajasthan Royals for 1 crore (R2 million) Dwaine Pretorius – Chennai Super Kings - INR 50 Lakh (R1 million) Lungi Ngidi – Delhi Capitals - INR 50 Lakh (R1 million)

Proteas quickie Anrich Nortje was retained by his Delhi Capitals team which leaves the total number of South Africans participating in this year's event at 11.

The dates for the 2022 IPL are yet to be confirmed but the event is likely to start in late March.