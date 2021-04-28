Virat Kohli heaps praise on AB de Villiers: 'He keeps doing it again and again'

Skipper Virat Kohli has heaped praise on team-mate AB de Villiers following his match-winning unbeaten knock on Tuesday that saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore move to top of the IPL table.

De Villiers smashed an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls in Ahmedabad to help Bangalore post 171/5 against the Delhi Capitals.

The Capitals needed 14 runs off the final over to chase the target with seamer Mohammed Siraj holding his nerve at the back-end to ensure Bangalore a one-run victory.

Prior to the start of this year's IPL, De Villiers had last played competitive cricket in November 2020 at the UAE IPL edition.

"AB doesn't like me saying this, but he hasn't played competitive cricket for five months and if you look at him bat, it doesn't feel like he doesn't play international cricket anymore," said Kohli.



"Hats off to him, keeps doing it again and again for us. He's such an asset for us. I'll say this again, he hasn't played for five months, just watch that innings again."

In Tuesday's win, De Villiers became the quickest to reach 5 000 runs in the Indian Premier League in terms of balls faced, having taken a total of 3 288 balls to reach that milestone.

He also became only the second overseas batsman and sixth overall to score 5 000 runs in the IPL.

De Villiers hit three fours and five sixes in his masterclass 42-ball innings, which included a massive six off the bowling of fellow countryman Kagiso Rabada.

"Nothing against KG, but the one over midwicket was my best one," said De Villiers on Tuesday.

"I don't often get him away and when I do, it's something I remember - he is such a world class bowler. I'm happy I managed to get him away for that one."

Meanwhile, De Villiers stated that the key to performing is managing oneself.

"It's important to be fresh for every game. I worked out at home and during the quarantine in the hotel room, and now it's just about managing ourselves throughout the tournament and being fresh when we go out there to play."

The victory sees Bangalore get back on the winning ways and as they have now won five out of their six games so far.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore's next encounter will be on Friday against the Punjab Kings (16:00 SA time).