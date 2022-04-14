Indian Premier League

1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Dewald Brevis smashes 4, 6, 6, 6, 6 in IPL over

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dewald Brevis. (Mumbai Indians - Twitter)
Dewald Brevis. (Mumbai Indians - Twitter)

South African teenager Dewald Brevis made headlines with a quickfire innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Playing for the Mumbai Indians against the Punjab Kings in Pune, Brevis smashed 49 off 25 balls in a losing cause.

In one over, the SA under-19 star hit Punjab leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for a four and four consecutive sixes. His fourth six travelled a whopping 112 metres, the longest maximum in this year's IPL to date.

Brevis' efforts proved in vain though, as Mumbai fell 12 runs short in chasing down Punjab's 198.

It saw the five-time IPL champions crash to their fifth consecutive defeat in this year's edition.

But it was Brevis' innings that had cricket pundits talking, with many predicting a bright future for the 18-year-old.

WATCH Brevis' heroics in the video clips below:


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mumbai indiansipldewald breviscricket
Fixtures
Thu 14 Apr 22 14:00 PM (SAST)
Rajasthan Royals
Gujarat Titans
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
Fri 15 Apr 22 14:00 PM (SAST)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Sat 16 Apr 22 10:00 AM (SAST)
Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
View More
Results
Wed 13 Apr 22
Punjab Kings
Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings won by 12 runs
Tue 12 Apr 22
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings won by 23 runs
Mon 11 Apr 22
Gujarat Titans
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 8 wickets
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Rajasthan Royals
4
3
6
Team Logo
2. Kolkata Knight Riders
5
3
6
Team Logo
3. Punjab Kings
5
3
6
Team Logo
4. Lucknow Super Giants
5
3
6
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo