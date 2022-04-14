WATCH | Dewald Brevis smashes 4, 6, 6, 6, 6 in IPL over

South African teenager Dewald Brevis made headlines with a quickfire innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Playing for the Mumbai Indians against the Punjab Kings in Pune, Brevis smashed 49 off 25 balls in a losing cause.

In one over, the SA under-19 star hit Punjab leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for a four and four consecutive sixes. His fourth six travelled a whopping 112 metres, the longest maximum in this year's IPL to date.

Brevis' efforts proved in vain though, as Mumbai fell 12 runs short in chasing down Punjab's 198.

It saw the five-time IPL champions crash to their fifth consecutive defeat in this year's edition.

But it was Brevis' innings that had cricket pundits talking, with many predicting a bright future for the 18-year-old.

WATCH Brevis' heroics in the video clips below:

4,6,6,6,6 - Dewald Brevis smashes Rahul Chahar.



We're still trying to wrap our heads around this over.



ICYMI, watch it here ????https://t.co/6gs60F3fWV #TATAIPL #MIvPBKS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2022

Dewald Brevis is an incredible player already .. 18 yrs of age .. !!! What a great early signing the @mipaltan have made .. #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 13, 2022

The amount of knowledge and experience Dewald Brevis is gaining by sitting next to Tendulkar, Jayawardene and co, will put him light years ahead of most cricketers his age???????????? #IPL2022 — Henry Davids (@HenryDavids19) April 13, 2022

Dewald Brevis can play. Wow! #IPL — Tom Banton (@TBanton18) April 13, 2022