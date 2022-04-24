Indian Premier League

WATCH | 'One of the best' - Marco Jansen reflects on THAT 3-wicket over that included Faf, Kohli

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Marco Jansen. (Marty Melville/AFP)
There's no doubt that lank left-arm quick Marco Jansen has had somewhat of a meteoric rise to his cricket career over the last year.

Jansen excelled for the Proteas in their recent Test series against India and New Zealand, so much so that the Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped him up for this year's IPL.

On Saturday, Jansen showed that he is just as adept at the shorter form of the game when he took THREE wickets during his first over (the second of the game) against the Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

And that included the two prime batsmen in the RCB team, Du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

WATCH below as Jansen reflects on THAT over:


Read more on:
sunrisers hyderabadiplmarco jansencricket
