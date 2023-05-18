WATCH | SA's Rilee Rossouw dazzles with whirlwind 82 off 37 balls in IPL run-fest

South African batsman Rilee Rossouw smashed an unbeaten 82 off 37 balls to guide Delhi Capitals to 213-2 in their IPL clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Wednesday.

LIVE | IPL 2023

Rossouw took just 25 balls to reach his half-century and his 82-run innings included six fours and six sixes.

It was Rossouw's first IPL half-century and he was named man of the match after Delhi won by 15 runs.

RECAP Rossouw's whirlwind knock in the link below:

A blazing 94 by England's Liam Livingstone almost saw Punjab Kings sneak a win but they were restricted to 198/8 to sit on the brink of IPL elimination.

Delhi Capitals are already out of the playoff race as they lie ninth in the 10-team IPL standings.

60 seconds ?? Riley RossouwWill last night’s Player of the Match summarise the game under 60 seconds? ??Find out ?? #TATAIPL | #PBKSvDC | @Rileerr pic.twitter.com/h3KcSJUyic — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2023

Punjab Kings remain eighth in the table and need to win their final group match and depend on other results and net-rate to make the playoffs.

"It was frustrating," Punjab captain Shikhar Dhawan said. "We didn't bowl really well in the first six wickets, we should have taken some wickets the way it was swinging."

IPL glamour outfits Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are two of the seven teams in contention for three remaining playoff spots in the T20 tournament.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the playoffs early this week and assured themselves a top-two finish in the group stage.