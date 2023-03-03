Women's Indian Premier League: Four Proteas stars set to light up for the big time in India

The inaugural Women's Indian Premier League (WPL) is set to get under way from Saturday to 26 March.

Four South Africans will participate in the five-team tournament.

News24 Sport looks at the Proteas contingent ahead of the first-ever WPL season.

The Women's Indian Premier League (WPL), which starts on Saturday, is set to feature a star-studded Proteas line-up with four South Africans being snapped at the lucrative auction last month.

This year's WPL will feature 22 matches and the action scheduled to get under way on Saturday with the Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians.

The tournament comes almost a week after the Women's T20 World Cup, which saw Australia win their sixth title after defeating South Africa in Sunday's final at Newlands.

The five teams play each other twice in a round-robin group stage, with the top three progressing to the play-off stage.

The team that finishes at the top of the log will automatically reach the final, while the second and third-placed teams will have to compete in an eliminator. The final is set for 26 March.

News24 Sport takes a closer look at the South African players involved in the 2023 Women's Premier League:

Shabnim Ismail

Fast bowler Ismail had a superb T20 World Cup, helping the Proteas defend 13 in the final over during their historic semi-final win against England at Newlands.

Ismail was one of three South Africans picked alongside Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt in the Women's T20 World Cup team of the tournament after taking eight wickets. Opener Wolvaardt was overlooked for the inaugural WPL.

Ismail also delivered the fastest ball (128km/h) ever bowled in women's cricket during the semi-final, delivering three maiden overs, with no other bowler producing more than one.

The 34-year-old became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup, taking 43 wickets in 32 World Cup matches.

Ismail was snapped up by the UP (Uttar Pradesh) Warriorz for a cool R2.17 million in the first-ever WPL.

Marizanne Kapp

The realisation that you were destined to be a part of the #CapitalsUniverse ????#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/DgdTWSPlHM — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 1, 2023

Kapp had a superb T20 World Cup showing with the ball as the hosts finished runners-up at the global showpiece.

The 33-year-old ended as the highest wicket-taker for her country in the World Cup, grabbing nine wickets.

Despite coming in at number three in the Proteas' batting order, Kapp could only manage 58 runs in her six appearances.

The Proteas all-rounder was the most expensive South African bought, as she signed up with the Delhi Capitals for R3.26 million.

Chloe Tryon

Gallo Images Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Tryon was not at her explosive best at T20 World Cup for the Proteas, but there's no denying her talent with bat and ball.

The Proteas all-rounder took only three wickets and scored 79 runs in six appearances, with her highest score of 40 coming against New Zealand in Paarl.

Tryon joins a decorated Indian Premier League franchise in the Mumbai Indians, who take on the Gujarat Giants on Saturday, after she was picked up for R649 00.

Dane van Niekerk

Proteas regular skipper Van Niekerk endured a see-saw few weeks as she missed what turned out to be an historic South African T20 World Cup campaign, as the women became the first Proteas team to reach a cricket World Cup final.

Van Niekerk was left out of the Proteas women's squad after failing a fitness test when she did not meet the 2km trial time of 09:30 minutes.

However, Van Niekerk was still involved from the sidelines, taking a position behind the mic as a commentator for the tournament.

Van Niekerk was given some vindication as she joins a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore side after being snapped up for R649 000 in the auction.