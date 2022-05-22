SA young gun Brevis bids IPL, Mumbai Indians farewell after impressive debut season

South African teenage batting sensation Dewald Brevis can be well pleased with his first season in the Indian Premier League.

Brevis was signed by the Mumbai Indians on the back of his stellar displays at the U19 Cricket World Cup earlier this year

No distance of place or lapse in time can separate me from my Mumbai family. Thank you for the support and wonderful memories. See you soon.....?????? pic.twitter.com/yUzPUre2wp — Dewald Brevis (@BrevisDewald) May 22, 2022

Although he had to bide his time to get his first IPL start, Brevis played some impressive knocks.

Thrust into the No 3 role, he announced himself to IPL fans with a 29 off 19 balls in his first match against Kolkata Knight Riders in early April.

In his next game, he only managed 8 against the Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His next two innings against the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants showed his undoubted talent as Brevis scored 49 and 31 at a strike rate of 210.52 with 10 fours and 6 sixes.

A dip in form followed, and Brevis was rested after scoring 4 and 3 against Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow.

However, this weekend, Brevis was back in the Mumbai team for their final league match against the Delhi Capitals.

His 37 off 33 balls, including one boundary and four sixes, helped Mumbai to victory, which meant that the Capitals didn't make the play-off stages.

In total, Brevis scored 161 runs in seven innings at an average of 23 during the IPL.

His strike rate was extremely impressive at 142 runs per 100 balls faced.

Brevis also showed his prowess as a boundary hitter, smashing 19 fours and 12 sixes during the season.

Over the weekend, Brevis took to social media to thank the Mumbai Indians franchise for their support.

No doubt, he will be a star for them in years to come.




