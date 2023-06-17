2h ago

Share

Ben Stokes' bold declaration on Day 1 of first Ashes Test 'no surprise' to Bairstow

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • England's Jonny Bairstow was not surprised at captain Ben Stokes declaring the team's innings in the Ashes Test against Australia early.
  • Stokes hoped to take at least one Australian wicket on Day 1, but it didn't play out that way.
  • Australia must chase a tally of 393 in the first innings.

England captain Ben Stokes' bold declaration on the opening day of the first Ashes Test may have shocked cricket traditionalists, but it was "no surprise" to teammate Jonny Bairstow.

England were 393-8 at Edgbaston, with Joe Root unbeaten on 118 and in superb touch after leading a revival from a mid-innings slump when Stokes called a halt.

With 20 minutes left in the day, Stokes was prepared to lose the promise of extra runs in the hope of snaring an Australia wicket in the four overs remaining before Friday's close.

READ: Ton-up Root revives England attack before Stokes declares on opening day

There was no breakthrough, however, with Australia 14-0 at stumps after David Warner survived his latest encounter with Stuart Broad, who dismissed the left-hander seven times during the drawn 2019 Ashes series in England.

Stokes has been no stranger to declarations while overseeing a run of 11 wins in 13 Tests since linking up with coach Brendon McCullum last year.

"I'm sure there's many decisions Ben has made that have taken commentators and other people by surprise, but it was no surprise to us," said Bairstow.

cricket
England cricket team, led by Ben Stokes

'Big dance'

Bairstow allowed Stokes to make that decision with a run-a-ball 78 in his first Test innings since a freak golf accident in August last year left him with multiple injuries, including three separate fractures in his left leg.

"I'm delighted to be back out there on the big stage during the big dance. It's something you want to be part of, and it didn't disappoint," he said.

Bairstow also helped former England captain Root add 121 for the sixth wicket, with his longtime friend and Yorkshire colleague ending an eight-year wait for an Ashes hundred.

"It was brilliant," said Bairstow. "There are some special traits that he's got, and he does special things."

"As someone who has known him for a really long time, been through thick and thin, ups and downs and lots of different things together, it was an absolute pleasure to be out there with him."

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood, who marked his return to Test cricket with 2-61 in 15 overs, insisted Stokes' declaration did not take aback the tourists.

"I think once Joe got his hundred and they were playing a few shots, I sensed it was coming; that's sort of the way they're playing their cricket at the moment," said the 32-year-old seamer.

Hazlewood, back in the side after left-arm quick Mitchell Starc was dropped from the team that beat India in last week's World Test Championship final, was adamant Australia had reason to be pleased with their day's work after losing the toss on a good batting pitch.

"The wicket was - not a great deal in it - it was very, very slow, not much sideways movement, it wasn't swinging or anything so 390 (for England), and we're 'none-for' so pretty even, I would say."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jonny bairstowben stokesashescricket
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 393/8
Australia 14/0
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 177 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 443 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1397 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1667 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 430 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 240 votes
Jake White
7% - 518 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 2687 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo