Dominic Hendricks ahead of One Day Cup final: 'We just hope to get on the park and play'

Lions skipper Dominic Hendricks said they were desperate to play the One Day Cup final against the Dolphins, after rain wreaked havoc with the tournament.

The Lions face the Dolphins at Senwes Park on Thursday, inside the Potchefstroom bubble.

Veteran Proteas spinner Aaron Phangiso has left the bubble due to personal reasons and won’t be available for the Lions.

Rain has wreaked so much havoc with the domestic One Day Cup that finalists the Lions and Dolphins would be glad just to get on the field to play cricket.

The two remaining teams in Potchefstroom’s bio-bubble meet in Thursday’s final that is touch-and-go to go ahead because of persistent rain on the highveld that has washed out half the tournament’s matches.

Lions captain Dominic Hendricks said he was hoping for nothing more than for a chance to be on the park come Thursday.

It’s understood that there is a final reserve day, should there be another washout, however.

"Well, firstly I’m hoping it doesn’t rain,"

"And we are also expecting a good wicket, so that both teams’ best skills can be showcased.

"The Dolphins do bat pretty deep and they are packed with bowlers in basically every department, fast-bowlers, all-rounders and spinners.

"They have top quality players in their team, like Robbie Frylinck, who won the game for them.

"I think it will be quite an evenly matched game and hopefully we can get on the park and get the contest underway.

"Last year we couldn’t play semi-finals or the final, so it will be a really good game."

The Lions advanced into the final without a single ball bowled in their semi-final against the Knights on Tuesday.

In the other semi-final, the Dolphins defeated the Cobras on Monday by three wickets thanks to match-winning knocks by Senuran Muthusamy (57) and Robbie Frylinck (62).

The Lions were aided by their superior log position, which ensured their place in Thursday’s showdown.

Hendricks (91) and Delano Potgieter (96) put together a 156-run fifth-wicket partnership – a franchise record – to defeat the Warriors last week Wednesday to emerge as pool B winners.

"I’d say that knock was one of the most important ones I’ve played in recent years," said Hendricks.

"It gave confidence in the dressing room that we don’t only leave it to the all-rounders and bowlers to complete the game.

"I think batting with Delano, he needed a lot of guidance in that situation. That gave us a bit of momentum to get the ball rolling for the rest of the games and ultimately push us through into the semi-finals.

"We didn’t really want to leave it up to the rain or anything like that.

"When we had the opportunity to play, we wanted to take the law into our own hands."

The Lions will be without veteran Proteas spinner and key member Aaron Phangiso, who left the bubble due to personal reasons.

However, 19-year-old Bryce Parsons is set to fill the Phangiso void, which will lengthen the Lions’ batting lineup.

"Pangi is unavailable," said Hendricks.

"He unfortunately had to leave the bubble for personal reasons.

"After losing Pangi, we needed another spin option and we weren’t really going to go into a play-off game with part-time bowlers.

"So, we preferred playing Bryce Parsons because he does give us a left arm option and bats at the top of the order.

"He pretty much picked himself because we needed the extra spinner. The rest of the guys like Malusi Siboto and Sisanda Magala came back from layoffs but they were ready to go in the semi-final."