51m ago

add bookmark

Ryan Rickelton ton powers Lions to victory over Cobras

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lions opening batsman Ryan Rickelton
Lions opening batsman Ryan Rickelton
Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Lions opening batsman Ryan Rickelton hit a blazing century to set up a six-wicket win over the Cape Cobras in their opening One Day Cup encounter at Senwes Park on Friday.

SCORECARD | One Day Cup - Cape Cobras v Lions

Chasing 222 for victory, Rickelton struck an unbeaten 109 (100 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) to help his side earn a comfortable bonus-point win with 63 balls to spare.

Rickelton shared a 98-run third-wicket partnership with Dominic Hendricks, who scored 54 off 61 balls.

The Lions have some advantage ahead of this year's One Day Cup as Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is known as the second-home ground for the Johannesburg-franchise. 

Despite winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Cape Cobras lost wickets at regular intervals despite the stability of Proteas batsman Janneman Malan.

Malan top-scored for the Ashwell Prince's troops as he made 67 off 94 balls. Christiaan Jonker, who played 2 ODIs and 2 T20s for the Proteas, contributed 33 and making his Cobras debut, Jean du Plessis scored 34.

Lions skipper Aaron Phangiso was the most economical bowler as he finished 2/33, while Proteas fast bowler Sisanda Magala took 2/47 and veteran Malusi Siboto claiming 2/50.

The Cape Cobras continue to search for their first victory of the season after going winless in the opening leg of the 4-Day Franchise Series.

On Sunday, the Warriors play their first One Day Cup match as they take on the Lions. Play starts at 10:00. 

More to follow...

Scores in brief:

Cape Cobras 221 all out (Malan 67, Phangiso 2/33)

Lions 222/4 in 39.2 overs (Rickelton 109*, Mahima 1/32)

Result: Lions win by 6 wickets

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bangladesh thump West Indies to win series
Controversial Cullinan on commentary for Pakistan-SA series
OPINION | The proof of CSA's interim board's excellence will be in the independent board's pudding
Read more on:
lionscape cobrasone day cupryan rickeltoncricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11394 votes
Cricket
12% - 3285 votes
Football
19% - 5140 votes
Athletics
2% - 687 votes
Boxing
1% - 268 votes
Cycling
2% - 638 votes
Golf
5% - 1409 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2331 votes
Tennis
3% - 923 votes
Water sports
1% - 245 votes
American sports
1% - 335 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 896 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo