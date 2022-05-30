Proteas

14-year wait over as Proteas finally tackle Aussies at hallowed MCG and SCG for Test series

Heinz Schenk and AFP
Dale Steyn and JP Duminy lit up the MCG in 2008. (Gallo Images)
Cricket Australia unveiled a bumper home fixture list on Monday with eight bilateral men's series against five different opponents either side of their defence of the T20 World Cup.

The undoubted highlight is the Proteas' belated re-appearance at blockbuster venues the Melbourne Cricket Gound (MCG) and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for the Boxing Day and New Years' Tests respectively.

Those matches, considered two of Australia's most hallowed grounds, form part of a three-Test series which commences in Brisbane on December 17.

It's the first time since the 2008/09 series that South Africa play at the two stadiums, a skirmish memorably won 2-1 by the Proteas under the captaincy of Graeme Smith.

On that tour, the MCG was the stage for one of the team's greatest triumphs ever when JP Duminy, who made 166 in just his second Test, shared an incredible 180-run ninth-wicket stand with Dale Steyn after South Africa lost their seventh wicket while still 210 runs behind the Australian first innings total.

The Proteas eventually took a 65-run lead and Steyn snapped up a second five-for to claim a memorable 10 scalps for the match. 

The Proteas played more recently at The Gabba in November 2012, but are yet to taste success at the Brisbane cauldron in the red-ball format.

South Africa's tour is to conclude with three one-day internationals, but the January dates remain unconfirmed after an "eleventh-hour" request from Cricket South Africa (CSA) to have them reconsidered.

It's understood the local federation is reluctant to commit to that arrangement because of the launch of its new franchise T20 series planned for the same month.

The marathon five-month schedule starting in August will thrust the Australian men's team into at least 27 games in front of home supporters rising to 29 if they reach the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on November 13.

Proteas tour to Australia schedule:

Test series

First Test, 17 to 21 December 2022: The Gabba, Brisbane

Second Test, 26 to 30 December 2022: MCG, Melbourne

Third Test, 4 to 8 January 2023: SCG, Sydney

ODI series (tbc)

First ODI, 12 January: Hobart

Second ODI, 14 January: Sydney

Third ODI, 17 January: Perth

