2 cricketers withdrawn from Proteas culture camp after testing positive for Covid-19

The Proteas celebrate at Old Trafford (Getty)
  • Two cricketers have been withdrawn from the Proteas' culture camp in Skukuza after testing positive for the coronavirus.
  • Batsman Faf du Plessis has also been withdrawn as his wife is due to give birth.
  • Theunis de Bruyn has replaced Du Plessis, while no replacements were called up for the two other withdrawn players.

Two cricketers were forced to withdraw from Cricket South Africa's (CSA) culture camp in Skukuza after testing positive for Covid-19.

CSA confirmed in a press statement on Thursday that 50 Covid-19 tests were performed on players and support staff prior to attending the Proteas camp from 18-22 August.

The testing was done in line with fulfilling the organisation's obligation and commitment to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The two players who tested positive were withdrawn from the camp and have begun the isolation protocols.

CSA did not reveal the identities of the players but stressed that both were asymptomatic. The governing body's medical team will continue to regularly follow up with the players to ensure their health and well-being.

Meanwhile, CSA also revealed that batsman Faf du Plessis was unable to attend the camp due to the imminent birth of his second child, with Theunis de Bruyn called up to replace him.

No replacements were called up for the two players who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Proteas team culture camp squad:

Aiden Markram (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), David Miller (Dolphins), Dean Elgar (Titans), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Junior Dala (Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Kyle Verryenne (Cape Cobras), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Pite Van Biljon (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights)

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

