2015 match-fixer Jean Symes criminally charged, says anti-corruption chief

Former Lions cricketer Jean Symes has been charged with perjury.

This was revealed by Louis Cole at the Cricket South Africa Cricket for Social Justice and National-building hearings on Monday.

Cole, CSA's Anti-Corruption Unit chief, testified under oath at the transformation hearings on Monday.

This was revealed by Cricket South Africa's Anti-Corruption Unit head Louis Cole at the Cricket South Africa Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings on Monday.

In what was revealing testimony, Cole exposed the various role-players in the match-fixing scandal that saw Symes and several other individuals getting different bans for their varying roles.

The ring-leader, Gulam Bodi, was not only banned from all cricketing activities for 20 years, but was also sentenced to five years in prison under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act of 2004 that came into being because of the Hansie Cronje match-fixing scandal that took place at the turn of the millennium.

Symes is the second individual criminally charged for his role in the match-fixing matter after Bodi, which is still under criminal investigation.

Symes is also serving a 10-year ban for his role in the match-fixing issue, with Cole saying that Symes, who changed his representation from David Woodhouse from Tabacks (now Andersen) to Will Clark, submitted two conflicting affidavits that led to him being charged by the Hawks.

"We met with Mr Clark and we received a new signed statement from Mr Symes, which was a direct contradiction to his first statement," Cole said.

"As a matter of interest, he's now been charged with perjury by the Hawks based on the two affidavits he submitted to us."

Sport24 approached Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale and comment will be added once it is available.