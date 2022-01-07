5 key moments from SA's leveller over India at Wanderers

The Proteas restored plenty of pride with their seven-wicket second Test win past India after succumbing in the first Test at Centurion.

It means the three-match series is heading to Cape Town next week in the balance ahead of the decider.

India came into the game without their captain Virat Kohli while South Africa had to juggle the shockwaves caused by new dad Quinton de Kock's retirement from Test cricket.

However, the home team had to dig deeper than the visitors to draw level and they did with some spectacular and top-drawer plays.

From some getting a dressing down to others turning up, here are the five key moments that swung matters in SA's favour at the Wanderers:

1. Duanne Olivier's return from Kolpak spell

The Proteas started the first morning of the second Test in dim light, looking a shade stale, with the bowlers missing their marks after India won the toss and batted.

Olivier capitalised on the pressure his fellow bowlers Lungi Ngidi (whose luckless spell helped others find their lengths) and Marco Jansen built by grabbing two quick wickets moments before lunch.

Jansen broke the dangerous KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opening partnership but Olivier getting Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane back in the sheds in back-to-back deliveries sparked life into the SA attack.

The Proteas went on to dismiss India for a lowly 202 that set the first foundation for victory.

2. Keegan Petersen says, "Hello World."

Scores of 19, 7, 18, 15 and 17 had made some people doubt whether Petersen could, indeed, cut it at international level.

Not only did Petersen answer back superbly with 62, but his ability to stick around with Dean Elgar overnight, weathering an Indian fast bowling inferno late in the day on day one, meant the Proteas remained steadfast after losing Aiden Markram early.

That first innings knock promised a triple-digit score, as he forthrightly and fearlessly played his strokes. That was 'till Shardul Thakur went on a tear, removing six top seven batters for his career-best 7/61.

3. Temba Bavuma's customary innings rescue gig

As the meaning of his first name suggests, we are accustomed to Temba giving South Africa hope.

He did so again amid one of the most fearsome bowling spells by the aforementioned Thakur. Bavuma halted SA's slide after they lost Elgar, Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen in the space of six overs and 14 runs.

His 51, helped along the way by Kyle Verreynne and Jansen (both scoring 21), contributed to the Proteas gaining a slender first-innings lead, which would later put propriety to their victory target.

4. Kagiso Rabada revs up SA's engines with triple strike

Between the 35th and the 39th over during India's second innings on the third day's first session, Rabada unleashed one of his trademark devastating spells on the visitors, picking up three wickets.

Again, the bowlers had looked flat that morning and leaked runs with overpitched deliveries or short balls that were easily pulled or run down to vacant third man.

As it later transpired, Rabada needed a changing room dressing down from his head coach Mark Boucher and captain Elgar to put some fire back into his bowling.

It worked a charm.

5. Elgar and Van der Dussen partnership

Match-winner Elgar and Van der Dussen's partnership saw South Africa to 118/2 after losing Markram and Petersen by stumps on day three.

The Proteas had to negotiate another evening session where the Indians weren't in a benevolent mood, as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj rained in missiles aimed at Elgar's temple.

SA was in survival mode and needed to get to day four with little damage as possible. They did so, thanks to some gritty, backs-to-the-wall stuff.

The pair eventually made put 82 runs in 162 balls together, with Elgar finishing unbeaten on 96 and seeing South Africa to their first-ever win past India in Johannesburg and setting SA's record chase (240) at the ground.