8 Proteas with IPL contracts to play in Bangladesh ODI series

Eight South African cricketers with Indian Premier League contracts will play in a one-day home series against Bangladesh before leaving for India.

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday named a 16-man squad for the three-match series, which is part of the World Cup Super League.

The series will be played between 18 and 23 March.



The IPL starts on 26 March which means that the South African players may miss the start of the tournament because of quarantine requirements.

But it is not yet clear whether IPL-bound players will be available to play for South Africa in two World Championship Tests against Bangladesh which follow the one-day games and only finish on April 12.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who has not played for South Africa since the T20 World Cup in November, remains unavailable as he continues rehabilitation following a hip injury and it appears his participation in the Tests and in the IPL is in doubt.

The only change from the squad which beat India 3-0 in January is the absence of fast bowler Sisanda Magala, who failed a fitness test.

The IPL players in the squad are Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen.

Jansen, Markram, Ngidi, Rabada and van der Dussen would all probably feature in a full-strength Test squad.

Test captain Dean Elgar said last week he would be asking the players to put loyalty to their country ahead of the earning potential of the IPL.

Proteas squad against Bangladesh: Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain, Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Janneman Malan (Paarl Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province)