'99 Problems and Bavuma ain't one' - Fans react to Proteas batting meltdown

Cricket fans took the mickey out of the Proteas batting collapse against India in the third ODI decider in Delhi on Tuesday, where they fell to 99 all-out in a paltry 27.1 overs.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was South Africa's chief tormentor with 4/18, which helped India reduce the tourists to the fourth lowest ODI total in their history.

Social media, of course, had a field day at the expense of the men's national team, who were missing captain Temba Bavuma, his vice Keshav Maharaj, and front-line spinner Tabraiz Shamsi due to illness.

The Proteas got 99 problems but Bavuma ain't one!#INDvsSA #INDvSA — Zukx (@ZukxDaKid) October 11, 2022

There was scant sympathy from viewers but plenty schadenfreude.

Proteas have 99 problems and one of them is runs. pic.twitter.com/mxUW3w4U7h — Kyle (@The_Kylo) October 11, 2022

The Proteas just booked their spot in the World Cup qualifiers in Zim with this display and it's where we belong. — Mia (@marielouise_82) October 11, 2022

not the proteas pulling a prince phillip and going out on 99 pic.twitter.com/FYcjixfndh — Amanda Rinquest?? (@AmandaBRinquest) October 11, 2022

Proteas got ninety-nine problems but a pitch ain't one. #INDvsSA — Ravi Naidoo (@ravinaidoo) October 11, 2022