'99 Problems and Bavuma ain't one' - Fans react to Proteas batting meltdown

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
David Miller. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images)
Cricket fans took the mickey out of the Proteas batting collapse against India in the third ODI decider in Delhi on Tuesday, where they fell to 99 all-out in a paltry 27.1 overs.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was South Africa's chief tormentor with 4/18, which helped India reduce the tourists to the fourth lowest ODI total in their history.

LIVE | Death by spin as Proteas collapse to 4th-lowest ODI total in their history

Social media, of course, had a field day at the expense of the men's national team, who were missing captain Temba Bavuma, his vice Keshav Maharaj, and front-line spinner Tabraiz Shamsi due to illness. 

There was scant sympathy from viewers but plenty schadenfreude.

