AB de Villiers retires: 10 memorable innings from the batting wizard

AB de Villiers on Friday announced his retirement from all cricket, bowing out at as one of the greatest batsmen of his generation.

Sport24 looks at 10 of his most memorable innings.

149 PROTEAS v WEST INDIES, JOHANNESBURG 2015

It's the record-breaking effort that will always occupy top-of-mind awareness in any cricket fan's memory.

Cladded in pink, De Villiers came in at No 3 after an opening partnership of 247 between Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw, which occupied 38.3 overs.

59 minutes later, he'd smashed 16 sixes and nine fours in a 44-ball stay at the crease - breaking the record for fastest fifty (16 balls) and hundred (31) in all ODI cricket.

Astonishing.

162 PROTEAS v WEST INDIES, SYDNEY 2015

Barely a month later, De Villiers was at it again against the same opponents on a grander stage - the World Cup.

It's rather bewildering to think that he was on 24 off 20 deliveries at one stage, which means the balance of 46 balls that he faced was dispatched for an incredible 138 runs.

While innovation was still very much present, this effort would've satisfied the purists as well, primarily because various strokes resembled perfect tee shots, something that's equally aesthetically pleasing for golf and cricket fans alike.

133 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE v MUMBAI INDIANS, MUMBAI 2015

Another breathtaking effort, one so compelling that former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan jokingly started a petition on Twitter signed by bowlers against the Proteas hero.

Coming in at No 3, De Villiers dominated a then record stand of 215 with a fellow master in Virat Kohli, who was content to play a relatively subdued supporting role.

His knock was studded with 19 fours, which was eye-catching because he only faced 59 balls.

278 PROTEAS v PAKISTAN, ABU DHABI 2010

Before his exploits in white-ball cricket began to overshadow those in the pinnacle form of the game, De Villiers held the South African record for the highest individual score in Tests for just over 18 months.

This was a cracking stay at the crease in that it showcased all the virtues of classic batsmanship.

De Villiers came in with his side in trouble at 33/3, spent almost 10 hours out in the middle and combined stout defence with some fluent stroke-play.

It was deserving of a (temporary) record.

106* PROTEAS v AUSTRALIA, PERTH 2008

This was arguably the innings that catapulted De Villiers to superstar status.

While it can be argued that he was given a decent platform, South Africa were nonetheless still in a wobbly position in an historic chase of 414.

Furthermore, he had a debutant in JP Duminy to help marshal too.

Despite the pressure, De Villiers was rock solid for the majority of the innings, allowed his partner to settle down and never lacked fluency himself.

He was now properly a senior player.

126 PROTEAS v AUSTRALIA, PORT ELIZABETH 2018

South Africa's morale seemed a bit low after a humbling loss in the first at Kingsmead.

The fiery Kagiso Rabada delivered a first blow with a superb spell in Australia's first innings, but on a stodgy surface it was De Villiers that changed the Proteas' fortunes.

He seemed to be operating on a different plane as he stroked 20 fours in a splendid 126 off just 146 that gave the hosts a significant enough lead to square the series.

Class above, as the hackneyed saying goes.

While a few fifties would still follow, this was ultimately De Villiers' his final and 22nd Test century.

33 PROTEAS v AUSTRALIA, ADELAIDE 2012

What? 33?

Context is very important here.

Chasing an academic 430 on a deteriorating pitch, the Proteas went into the final day doomed on 77/4.

Yet, in an act of defiance that would inspire the Test side to pull off similar escapes in future, De Villiers went wholly into his shell.

He faced 220 deliveries in a stay of over four hours, hitting no boundaries but imbuing a belief that was brilliantly exploited by Faf du Plessis on debut.

He would make a 466-minute 110 as South Africa survived to keep the series alive.

It's true worth would become apparent in the next game...

169 PROTEAS v AUSTRALIA, PERTH 2012

Four years after his heroics, De Villiers was at it again at the WACA.

Yes, the Proteas were already in a powerful position, but the stroke-maker galloped to his 184-ball score in a ruthless effort that totally killed off any Australian challenge.

South Africa would go on to win by 322 runs and clinch the series.

It was an effort in total contrast to his Adelaide effort, but it's importance was writ large.

119 PROTEAS v INDIA, MUMBAI 2015

This was an innings similar in nature to the Perth effort three year earlier.

With a high-octane, tight ODI series tied at 2-all, the Proteas batted first on a nirvana of a batting strip.

Quinton de Kock's century had laid a powerful foundation, allowing De Villiers to once again just tighten the noose and decimated the hosts' challenge.

11 sixes flew off his willow in a 61-ball effort that guided South Africa to a massive 438/4 and an elusive series win.

50* TITANS v LIONS, CENTURION 2017

As it turned out, De Villiers wouldn't play a lot of franchise cricket locally in his career.

But 2017's RAM Slam T20 series - only possible because CSA's Global T20 League bombed spectacularly - allowed for the rare luxury of all national players being available.

On the opening night of the tournament, the Titans were on a wobbly 55/2 in an awkward chase of 135 off 15 overs.

Furthermore, the Lions boasted an attack of Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius and Aaron Phangiso.

De Villiers rubbished their pedigrees with a nonchalant, 19-ball innings that was just so superior it was patently embarrassing.