AB de Villiers: It would be 'silly' to decide Proteas future now

Former captain AB de Villiers says it would have been "silly" to make any decisions on his Proteas future during the coronavirus lockdown.

De Villiers was speaking at the launch of the Solidarity Cup - a unique three-team cricket (3TC) event that is set to take place at SuperSport Park on June 27 - where he will be captaining the Eagles.

While he said he was excited to get back on the field following the lay-off during the coronavirus lockdown, it didn't take long before De Villiers was asked to provide an update on his Proteas future.

De Villiers, who retired from all international cricket before the 2019 50-over World Cup in England, had been heavily linked to a return to the Proteas set-up with the T20 World Cup in mind.

That tournament has been scheduled for October and November this year, but it remains in doubt given the global restrictions that are still in place because of the coronavirus.

"I'm very excited and privileged to be a part of this. I think this format is going to go a long way," said De Villiers.

"Decisions about involvement with CSA over the next 12 months haven't been decided on yet. That will happen over the next few months once we get back onto the park and once we start playing cricket again.

"I have had some discussions with Graeme (Smith, director of cricket) and Bouch (Mark Boucher, head coach) in the past, in the last few months, but nothing has been decided yet.

"I think it would be silly to have made some decisions in the middle of the lockdown when nobody knows where we're heading with cricket.

"I'm just excited to get out there and discussions will certainly open up over the next few months."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff