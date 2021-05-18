AB not in Proteas squad for West Indies, Cricket SA confirm his retirement is 'final'

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that attempts to coax former Proteas captain AB de Villiers out of retirement have failed, with the Indian Premier League star’s international retirement remaining "final".

De Villiers was not named in the Proteas squads to tour the West Indies and Ireland from next month, which included a number of new faces such as KwaZulu-Natal Coastal off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen and Lizaad Williams, who made the Test squad for the first time.

Kyle Verreynne, Keegan Petersen, Sarel Erwee and Marco Jansen were the other uncapped players named in the Test squad.

"Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final," said CSA in their statement on Tuesday.

South Africa’s tour to the West Indies was confirmed last Friday, which comprises two Test in St Lucia and five T20’s in Grenada and begins 10 June to 3 July.

The bi-lateral tour is a rescheduled event after last year’s cancelled Proteas tour to the West Indies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19-man Test squad will be captained by Dean Elgar, who will make his foray into international leadership for the first time on a permanent basis since succeeding Quinton de Kock, who held the reins temporarily after Faf du Plessis’ retirement last year.

As expected, white-ball captain Temba Bavuma will lead the 20-man limited overs squad, including the contingent that will tour Ireland for the first time in South Africa’s history.

Sisanda Magala and Williams retained their positions in the limited-overs squad, after featuring for the first time against Pakistan at home last month.

"This is a massive outing for the Proteas," said national selection chief Victor Mpitsang.

"We have a fully fit team with an exciting balance of youth and experience. The selection panel is confident that it has put together an exciting and excited, young group of cricketers that will be well led by Dean and Temba.

"The Caribbean is well-known for its low and slow wickets and we have ensured that we have chosen the personnel needed for every eventuality on this very important excursion.

"While there aren’t any [ICC World Test Championship] points to play for, it is still of vital importance for South Africa to produce winning results through a steadily growing and high-performing cricket pipeline.

"The historic tour to Ireland is crucial for points towards our qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year.

"This is the start of our road to these trophies and every tour will see us field our absolute best sides.

"The team has been in a rebuilding phase for a while now but we are satisfied that the return on investment is going to show itself sooner rather than later.

"We have to trust the process that has been put in place and support our team while they find themselves and their way. These are truly exciting times in South African cricket, with an exciting new leadership group that is determined to return the team back to its winning ways."

Proteas Test Squad to the West Indies

Dean Elgar (captain, Northerns), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Central Gauteng Lions), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper, Northerns), Sarel Erwee (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Lungi Ngidi (Northerns), Aiden Markram (Northerns), Wiaan Mulder (Central Gauteng Lions), Anrich Nortje (Eastern Province), Keegan Peterson (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Kagiso Rabada (Central Gauteng Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Central Gauteng Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns), Lizaad Williams (Northerns), Prenelan Subrayen (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Marco Jansen (Eastern Province).

Proteas T20 Squad to the West Indies

Temba Bavuma (captain, Central Gauteng Lions), Quinton de Kock (Northerns), Bjorn Fortuin (Central Gauteng Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Central Gauteng Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Northerns), George Linde (Western Province), Sisanda Magala (Central Gauteng Lions), Janneman Malan (Boland), Aiden Markram (Northerns), David Miller (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Lungi Ngidi (Northerns), Anrich Nortje (Eastern Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Dwaine Pretorius (North West), Kagiso Rabada (Central Gauteng Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns), Rassie van der Dussen (Central Gauteng Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Northerns).

Proteas squad to Ireland

Temba Bavuma (captain, Central Gauteng Lions), Quinton de Kock (Northerns), Bjorn Fortuin (Central Gauteng Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Central Gauteng Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Northerns), George Linde (Western Province), Sisanda Magala (Central Gauteng Lions), Keshav Maharaj (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Janneman Malan (Boland), Aiden Markram (Northerns), David Miller (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Lungi Ngidi (Northerns), Anrich Nortje (Eastern Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Dwaine Pretorius (North West), Kagiso Rabada (Central Gauteng Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Northerns), Rassie van der Dussen (Central Gauteng Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Northerns).

South Africa tour to West Indies fixtures:

10-14 June, 1st Test - St Lucia

18-22 June, 2nd Test - St Lucia

26 June, 1st T20I - Grenada

27 June, 2nd T20I - Grenada

29 June, 3rd T20I - Grenada

1 July, 4th T20I - Grenada

3 July, 5th T20I - Grenada