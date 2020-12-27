AB, Tahir named in ICC ODI Team of the Decade, Steyn makes Test team

Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers and legspinner Imran Tahir have both been named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI Team of the Decade announced on Sunday.

Other than the two South Africans the team includes Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni who was named captain of the side.

Other players make the final XI include David Warner (Australia), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Ben Stokes (England), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Trent Boult (New Zealand and Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka).

De Villiers played 228 ODI matches for South Africa scoring 9577 runs at an average of 53.50 and including 25 centuries and 53 half-centuries.

Tahir appeared in 107 ODI matches for the Proteas, taking 173 wickets at 24.83.

De Villiers called time on his international career in 2018 but in November current Proteas coach, Mark Boucher admitted that he was in line for a possible selection before the nationwide lockdown in March.

Those discussions have since been put on hold.

"AB was in discussions before Covid, he is always in discussions when he is playing good cricket, to be honest with you," said Boucher.

Tahir retired from 50 over cricket after the World Cup in 2019.

Dale Steyn was the only South African named in the Test Team of the Decade.

Steyn, who took 439 Test wickets for South Africa in 93 games at an average of 22.95 was joined by James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes and Ravichandran Ashwin in the attack.

The rest of the XI includes Aliastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kumar Sangakkara.

