'Abuse', 'death threats' highlight Graeme Smith's 'eye-opening' Black Lives Matter journey

Graeme Smith has admitted to "abuse" and "death threats" as the Black Lives Matter movement continues to dominate discourse in South African cricket.

Cricket South Africa's director of cricket has been copping criticism from all fronts, highlighting the polarised nature of the debate.

Smith has lauded Lungi Ngidi for kick-starting the debate and maintains the quickie didn't deserve to be attacked for his stance.

Graeme Smith has had to deal with "abuse" and "death threats" over the past month as the Black Lives Matter movement continues to engulf South African cricket.

The legendary former Proteas captain, who now serves as Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, has pressure heaped on him from various quarters.

Black cricketers and coaches have criticised him for his appointment of Mark Boucher as the national team's head coach as well as other former team-mates such as Jacques Kallis and Paul Harris as consultants, while also having to defend the Proteas' team environment during his leadership tenure.

Former national players Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki and Thami Tsolekile have all stated feeling isolated under his watch.

Meanwhile, Smith also had to endure some people responding unfavourably to his decision to take the knee for Black Lives Matter at the Solidarity Cup.

He had said beforehand that he was "proud to support this [incredibly] important moment" and that "there is no room for neutrality on this topic".

"It's been a really challenging experience," Smith told prominent business journalist Bruce Whitfield in the latest webinar of PSG's Think Big Series.

"All of us have found ourselves in a really heated space. We've taken an immense amount of abuse, death threats."

But the 39-year-old, who led the Proteas to a world record 53 Test victories, still believes it has been "eye-opening" and lauded national quick Lungi Ngidi for kick-starting the debate.

"For us, it's really about the conversation that happened, coming together as an organisation," said Smith.

"Lungi, in my mind, said nothing wrong. He expressed an opinion. He didn't make a statement, he just expressed the fact that the team was going to get together and have a conversation.

"At no time did he deserve to be attacked. The way people came at him was entirely wrong. Within the space, I feel we've handled things extremely maturely. It was open, things were shared and we decided to support each other on this."

While he admits to being "shocked" at how some dimensions of the issue have panned out, Smith believes the platform has been laid for continuous and constructive engagement.

"For me now, the conversation is open. People can listen and debate. I get that in South Africa we have so many issues," he said.

"We've had so many lost heroes over the decades and that's why it's so important to have these conversations, open that channel. We want to grow the game and make it representative and successful. Let's get it going. That's what taking the knee meant for us.

"I haven't seen the national team have such an honest conversation in years. We want the right voices and movements come to the fore."

