Abysmal Proteas endure another nightmare day in NZ as 1st Test defeat looms

The Proteas face almost certain defeat in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch following another disastrous performance on day two on Friday.

Cricket is a "funny game", as Duanne Olivier pointed out after day one, and there is always a chance of the unexpected occurring, but if South Africa do find a way to salvage something out of this contest it will surely be the greatest escape in their cricketing history.

At stumps on day two, the Proteas were 34/3 in their second innings with Temba Bavuma (22*) and Rassie van der Dussen (9*) at the crease, trailing by a massive 353 after New Zealand had posted 482 in their first dig.

In every aspect, the Proteas have been completely outplayed in this match and when wickets were tumbling late in the day, it bordered on the embarrassing.

Sarel Erwee (0), Dean Elgar (0) and Aiden Markram (2) all fell within quick succession, leaving the visitors reeling at 4/3 after they had spent hours chasing leather all over the Hagley Oval turf.

It was like the sides were playing on two different wickets, and the optimism that was generated after the Proteas' 2-1 series win against India last month has now been significantly extinguished following two days of seriously poor cricket from coach Mark Boucher's men.

While the batting struggles commanded attention by the end of the day, it was an equally woeful bowling performance from South Africa, who were unable to build up any sustained pressure as the New Zealanders scored freely.



The lines and lengths from the Proteas were simply too inconsistent, and they floated through the day for large periods where there didn't appear to be much in terms of plans to get the batters out.

With every passing run and boundary, the South African heads dropped a little more, and by the end they were empty and flat.

Henry Nicholls cashed in on the two dropped catches he survived on Thursday with a stunning 105, but the earliest frustration for the Proteas came in the form of nightwatchman Neil Wagner, who blasted 49 (56) to set the tone before he was eventually out to Kagiso Rabada (2/113).

Glenton Stuurman (1/124) then picked up his first Test wicket when he had Daryl Mitchell (16) caught by Elgar, but that was as good as it got for the debutant, who was targeted by the New Zealanders.

Without a specialist spinner, Elgar then turned to Aiden Markram (2/27) in a move that spoke volumes about just how desperate the situation was.

There was some reward, too, as Markram removed Colin de Grandomme (45 off 42) and Kyle Jamieson (15 off 19), but the worst was yet to come for the Proteas.

With the finish line in sight, the South African bowlers then toiled even more as Tom Blundell (96 off 138) and No 11 Matt Henry (58* off 68) then combined for a 94-run partnership off just 101 balls for the 10th and final wicket that was agony for the Proteas.

It was the highest partnership of the New Zealand innings, and when Marco Jansen (2/96) eventually had Blundell caught behind, the hosts were 387 ahead.

As if things couldn't get any worse, Erwee (0) was then out lbw to Tim Southee with just the second ball of the innings as the 32-year-old completed a forgettable debut.

Elgar (0) followed soon afterwards, nicking off to Henry as the Proteas were reduced to 2/2, and when Markram (2) departed, the top order collapse was complete.

Scores in brief:



SA 95 & 34/3 (T Bavuma 22*; T Southee 2/20)



New Zealand 482 (H Nicholls 105, T Blundell 95, M Henry 58*; D Olivier 3/100)



SA trail by 353 runs