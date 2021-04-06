Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza unveiled as Cricket SA's new social justice ombudsman

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has unveiled Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza as the ombudsperson for its Cricket for Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) project.

The project seeks to address the issue of transformation in South African cricket, both in unpacking past failings and in identifying areas where significant improvements can be made in the future.

Ntsebeza, who served as a commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1995 and was appointed chancellor of the University of Fort Hare in January 2017, has been appointed for a period of six months.

According to a CSA statement released on Tuesday, some of Ntsebeza's mandates include "wide-ranging engagements with cricket stakeholders including former players, current players, their representative body SACA, administrators, employees, educators, the media, sponsors and government. These will start in May with a planned meeting with the large group of 40 plus former players who last year made their statement during the world-wide #BlackLivesMatter protests in sport."

Another key mandate from the CSA interim board is for the ombud to investigate how women can be brought into the cricket mainstream at all levels as soon as possible and at how CSA can work with different levels of government and the NGO and private sectors to create access in future for young people from communities historically excluded from opportunity.

The process will reach its conclusion with the holding of a CSA National Transformation Conference to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Cricket South Africa, followed by the presentation of Advocate Ntsebeza’s report to the CSA board in August.

"This is not only significant for cricket, but for the entire nation," said CSA interim board chairperson Dr Stavros Nicolaou.

"Advocate Ntsebeza is an outstanding South African and we trust this will be a national project, which helps those who have been hurt due to discrimination feel that they have been heard in cricket. What this means to all of us, to those affected, is that CSA is heading in the right direction. It is not enough just to talk, action is required, and I think this is a step in that direction."



Rihan Richards, president of the members' council, added his fulsome support, saying he was glad the details of the process announced last year had been finalised.

Advocate Ntsebeza will be managing an independent complaints system that will look at the healing, restoration and uniting process of cricket players, fans, and the nation, starting with the former players.

"CSA is committed to a new path anchored on transformation and the SJN project. We owe it to the former players, coaches and administrators and the general public to act decisively. We need to ensure the ills that may have been inflicted on them are not extended to the next generation," he said.

"My first task is to engage with the former players, coaches and administrators, who last year provided heart-rending revelations about their personal experiences of racial discrimination in cricket since unity. They have indeed done the game a service in speaking out the way they did.

"This is no time for PR messaging; we have to be accountable and implement realistic and sustainable measures," he concluded.