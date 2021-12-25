All eyes on pace for Centurion Test, but Maharaj's spin could hold Proteas key

With the first two fixtures at SuperSport Park and then the Wanderers, much of the talk heading into the Test series between the Proteas and India has centred around the fast bowling departments.

That will always be the case when cricket is played on the South African highveld, and with India's well-documented history of struggles on these shores, much will be expected of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and a returning Duanne Olivier when the teams cross the ropes at Centurion on Boxing Day.

India, meanwhile, boast their own world-class seamers, with Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami all in the country and in contention.

The visitors also have a massive weapon in Ravichandran Ashwin, considered one of the most impactful Test spinners on the planet and capable of single-handedly changing matches.

But, how much of a role can we expect spin to play at Centurion?

According to Proteas skipper Dean Elgar, who plays his domestic cricket at the venue with the Titans, slow bowling will be key.

In his press conference on Christmas eve, Elgar all but confirmed that Keshav Maharaj would be selected on Sunday despite mumblings in the media that the Proteas might consider going in with an all-seam attack.

"I think the conditions have actually changed a little bit," said Elgar, referring to the SuperSport Park wicket.

"I've played quite a few four-day games here with it being my home ground, and sometimes the conditions have actually turned for the spinners.

"We don't have to worry about the ball not turning on days one, two and three. We've got to set the game up for days four and five, where hopefully the wicket deteriorates, so the spinners come into play."

Turning his attention to Maharaj in particular, Elgar opened up on why the 31-year-old with 129 wickets from 36 Tests was so important to the South African cause.

"Kesh has shown in the past that it's not just a container. He can be a wicket-taker. He's pretty adaptable when it comes to the different roles he can fulfil, and I think that's one of his strengths now," added Elgar.

"He can be a container but, at the right time, he can be a strike bowler or us too.

"Kesh has been pretty amazing for us in the Test arena. He's got a lot of skills, and I think his ability to adapt is something we can't neglect, and we need to try and use to our advantage."

Play on Sunday starts at 10:00.