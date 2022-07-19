All pain and little gain: How England became the Proteas' ODI graveyard

When the Proteas commence their three-match ODI series against England on Tuesday, history will be wholly against them.



For a team that, in general, had been far superior in the 50-over format than their old foes until 2016 - when the English revolutionised their game in the format - South Africa have performed surprisingly poor in bilateral series over in the United Kingdom.

In fact, they've only 1 out of 5 series, dating back to 1998 when a peak Hansie Cronje-Bob Woolmer combination walked away with a 2-1 triumph.

Sport24 revisits South Africa's pain in England.

1994 - England won series 2-0

Daryll Cullinan. (Getty)

This two-match series had a thoroughly low-key vibe to it as South Africa wearily tried to end a deflating tour.

The emotion from a creditable drawn Test series as well as the first national cricket team to tour as a fully democratic nation had worn off, exposing their antiquated thinking in the ODI format.

An agreement to play 55-over matches meant South Africa had the relative comfort of time on their side to build decent totals, but failed to do so.

Their effort of 215/7 in the first match at Edgbaston was decent if uninspired... and totally overshadowed by Graeme Hick's fine 81, before they crawled to 181/9 in the second encounter.

At least the seamers reduced the hosts to 60/4 early on before England's superior batting depth ensured a whitewash.

1st ODI (Birmingham)

SA 215/7 in 55 (Daryll Cullinan 45, Hansie Cronje 36, Jonty Rhodes 35, Chris Lewis 3/35, Phil DeFreitas 3/38) LOST TO ENGLAND 219/4 in 54 (Graeme Hick 81, Mike Atherton 49) BY 6 WICKETS

2nd ODI (Manchester)

SA 181/9 in 55 (Cullinan 54, Gary Kirsten 30, Dominic Cork 3/49) LOST TO ENGLAND 182/6 in 48.4 (Steve Rhodes 56, Graham Thorpe 55) BY 4 WICKETS

1998 - South Africa won series 2-1

Lance Klusener. (Getty)

Hansie Cronje's formidable squad employed their great strength in this series: a deep batting line-up of genuine all-rounders, who would then bail out invariable top order mediocrity with relentless bowling.

Early season English conditions proved challenging initially as the Proteas were guilty of waywardness in the opening match at The Oval, kept in the hunt by some outstanding fielding.

Jacques Kallis (62) and Cronje (40) ensured a comfortable victory even if the scoreboard looked superficially close.

They ran into the buffers against a superb Darren Gough in the second match at Old Trafford before Lance Klusener clubbed a typically brilliant unbeaten 55 to drag them to a competitive total.

Never shy to try something else, Cronje replaced his off-colour quicks with the spin of Pat Symcox, who gained bite and turn to stifle a quick English start, and made the inspired move of bowling Daryll Cullinan's occasional off-spinners, who rewarded him with figures of 2/30.

Allan Donald tightened the noose to secure the series.

In the dead rubber at Leeds, another sub-standard total couldn't be defended as Ali Brown blasted a 40-ball 59.

1st ODI (The Oval)

ENGLAND 223/9 in 50 (Nick Knight 64, Adam Hollioake 32, Allan Donald 2/45) LOST TO SA 224/7 in 48.4 (Jacques Kallis 62, Hansie Cronje 40, Jonty Rhodes 39, Robert Croft 3/51) BY 3 WICKETS

2nd ODI (Manchester)

SA 226/9 in 50 (Lance Klusener 55*, Rhodes 41, Gerhardus Liebenberg 39, Darren Gough 4/35) BEAT ENGLAND 194 in 46.4 (Alec Stewart 52, Hollioake 46, Knight 34, Donald 3/32) BY 32 RUNS

3rd ODI (Leeds)

SA 205/8 in 50 (Shaun Pollock 60, Cronje 35, Mark Ealham 3/44) LOST TO ENGLAND 206/3 in 35 (Ali Brown 59, Knight 51, Nasser Hussain 33*) BY 7 WICKETS

2008 - England won series 4-0

Andrew Flintoff. (Getty)

The Proteas were switched off for this series.

They'd achieved their big aim of claiming the Test series and were anyway missing inspirational skipper Graeme Smith to injury midway.

The ran into Kevin Pietersen at his best in the opener, but the real marker would be laid by Andrew Flintoff, who would prove to be an absolute nemesis throughout the series.

A young Stuart Broad snapped up a magnificent 5/23 in shooting South Africa out for 83 at Trent Bridge, sapping the visitors' confidence and sending their fortunes spiralling out of control.

Flintoff proved a pest with bat and ball from there on and the Proteas were grateful to have the final game rained out.

1st ODI (Leeds)

ENGLAND 275/4 in 50 (Kevin Pietersen 90*, Andrew Flintoff 78, Matt Prior 42) BEAT SA 255 in 49.4 (Jacques Kallis 52, Herschelle Gibbs 37, Pietersen 2/22) BY 20 RUNS

2nd ODI (Nottingham)

SA 83 in 23 (Stuart Broad 5/23, Flintoff 3/29) LOST TO ENGLAND 85/0 in 14.1 (Prior 45*) BY 10 WICKETS

3rd ODI (The Oval)

ENGLAND 296/7 in 50 (Flintoff 78*, Ian Bell 73, Prior 33, Johan Botha 2/35) BEAT SA 170 in 42.4 (Hashim Amla 46, Samit Patel 5/41) BY 126 RUNS

4th ODI (Lord's)

SA 183/6 in 32.1 (Gibbs 74, Amla 34, Flintoff 3/21) LOST TO ENGLAND 137/3 in 17.4 (Owais Shah 44*, Pietersen 40, Flintoff 31*) BY 7 WICKETS ON DLS METHOD

5th ODI (Cardiff)

Match abandoned

2012 - Series drawn 2-2

Hashim Amla. (Getty)

Boosted by an early washout when their bowling looked ragged, the Proteas got off to a belated cracking start in Southampton as Hashim Amla spearheaded a comfortable win with a sublime 150.

Interestingly, bowlers would hold sway for the rest of the series as the South Africans got themselves into a tangle batting first in the next two matches, allowing England to smell blood.

But the Proteas embraced the pressure of saving the series, first bowling their hosts out cheaply before the peerless duo of Amla and AB de Villiers skilfully overturned a poor start, the former completing a magnificent tour that saw him score runs at will.

1st ODI (Cardiff)

England 37/0 in 5.3 - NO RESULT

2nd ODI (Southampton)

SA 287/5 in 50 (Hashim Amla 150, Graeme Smith 52) BEAT ENGLAND 207 in 40.4 (Samit Patel 45, Ian Bell 45, Morne Morkel 2/29) BY 80 RUNS

3rd ODI (The Oval)

SA 211 in 46.4 (Amla 43, Dean Elgar 42, JP Duminy 33, Jimmy Anderson 4/44, Jade Dernbach 3/44) LOST TO ENGLAND 212/6 in 48 (Eoin Morgan 73, Jonathan Trott 71) BY 4 WICKETS

4th ODI (Lord's)

SA 220/8 in 50 (Amla 45, AB de Villiers 39, Dean Elgar 35, James Tredwell 3/35) LOST TO ENGLAND 224/4 in 46.4 (Bell 88, Trott 48, Morgan 36*) BY 6 WICKETS

5th ODI (Nottingham)

ENGLAND 182 in 45.2 (Alistair Cook 51, Craig Kieswetter 33, Chris Woakes 33*, Robin Peterson 3/37, Dale Steyn 2/24) LOST TO SA 186/3 in 34.3 (Amla 97*, De Villiers 75*) BY 7 WICKETS

2017 - England won series 2-1

Quinton de Kock. (Getty)

Poor catching cost the Proteas dearly throughout the first two matches.

Given England's all-or-nothing attacking approach, the South Africans needed to take all their opportunities in order to tame that deep batting order but didn't.

As a result, the hosts twice galloped past 330 batting first as their band of hitters all contributed at different stages.

That said, the Proteas really should've chased down their target in the second match after David Miller and Chris Morris brilliantly hauled them back from the dead, which would've set up a perfect finale.

Instead, England were disinterested under cloudy skies as Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell reduced them to 20/6.

The consolation win was comfortable, but the series result was enough to plant the seeds of doubt into the team's collective mind ahead of another failed Champions Trophy campaign.

1st ODI (Leeds)

ENGLAND 339/6 in 50 (Eoin Morgan 107, Moeen Ali 77, Alex Hales 61) BEAT SA 267 in 45 (Hashim Amla 73, Faf du Plessis 67, AB de Villiers 45, Chris Woakes 4/38) BY 72 RUNS

2nd ODI (Southampton)

ENGLAND 330/6 in 50 (Ben Stokes 101, Jos Buttler 65*, Morgan 45) BEAT SA 328/5 in 50 (Quinton de Kock 98, David Miller 71*, De Villiers 52, Chris Morris 33*, Liam Plunkett 3/64) BY 2 RUNS

3rd ODI (Lord's)

ENGLAND 153 in 31.1 (Jonny Bairstow 51, Toby Roland-Jones 37*, Kagiso Rabada 4/39, Keshav Maharaj 3/25, Wayne Parnell 3/43) LOST TO SA 156/3 in 28.5 (Amla 55, De Kock 34) BY 7 WICKETS







