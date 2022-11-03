Sloppy Proteas let Pakistan off hook, must beat Netherlands to progress at World Cup

Shahid Afridi in 2009 and 2010, Shadab Khan in 2022.



There's something about the Proteas and mercurial Pakistani leg-spinning all-rounders when it comes to the ICC T20 World Cup.

On a night where the glass half-full optimists will believe a timely "choke" is out of the way now, South Africa rather spectacularly lost the initiative after a brilliant start to fall short by 33 runs at the SCG in Sydney on Thursday.

They still have their playoff destiny firmly in their hands - Sunday's final outing is against the Netherlands in Adelaide - but there'll be a distinct feeling in the camp that a golden opportunity has been missed to avoid some unnecessary if bearable pressure.

Nonetheless, this is a performance, dogged by some really poor fielding, that should be consigned to the bin as quickly as possible.

It certainly didn't help that they ran into Shadab at his punchy best, a mighty effort of death hitting that rewarded him with a career-high score in T20 internationals.

AS IT HAPPENED | Proteas v Pakistan

Coming in at No 7, the 24-year-old smoked four sixes, two off them off successive Anrich Nortje full tosses, as he flew to a 22-ball 52 that thoroughly chastened a Protea attack that looked so purposeful in the first eight overs.

Wayne Parnell and Lungi Ngidi had combined to dislodge the lynchpin pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam within the powerplay, allowing a gleeful Nortje to summon his express pace to take a further two scalps that reduced Pakistan to 43/4 in the 7th over.

However, in a sign of things to come, that period of dominance was interspersed by Mohammad Haris hitting Kagiso Rabada for 17 in his first over on his way to an entertaining 28 off 11.

His stay was short enough for South Africa to merely shrug it off.

Shortly afterwards, Iftikhar Ahmed was cramped up for room playing a guide to third man, which hit his glove and ballooned to Quinton de Kock, who stretched out well with his right hand but dropped the chance.

It proved crucial.

The Proteas bowlers' ruthlessness went out of the window as Iftikhar and, initially, Mohammad Nawaz started to turn the tide with some relatively cheap boundaries.

Tabraiz Shamsi's trapping of Nawaz in front - which he should've reviewed because he got bat to his attempted sweep - again suggested the South Africans might regain control at 95/5 in the 13th over, but it was actually the signal for the axle, steering, wheels and gearbox falling off.

Iftikhar played his anchor role to perfection, allowing Shadab to merely slog anything that was in the slot, which was plentiful.

The sloppy fielding merely compounded the chaos before the Proteas at least managed to hang on to the last three catches at the death.

Nortje had his problems with the wet ball later on, but had the solace of finishing with 4/41.

Inspired by his batting heroics, Shadab then took two wickets in his first over to undermine the Proteas' progress just after they seemed to have weathered a stormy start.

His first act was to deliver a standard, turning leg-break that had Temba Bavuma fishing for a guide to third man.

Two ball later, he rocketed through Aiden Markram's (20) defences with a sublime leg-spinner.

Skipper Bavuma's dismissal felt particularly painful as the diminutive right-hander was looking primed to clamber out of his protracted slump, conjuring up some cracking pulls and flicks in a beguiling 36 off 19.

However, the goose was cooked at the start, when Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/14) produced a devastating burst to remove both Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw, South Africa's key stroke-makers in a steep chase.

The Sydney drizzle turned to rain with the Proteas on 69/4 in the 10th, which would translate into an equation off 73 needed off five overs.

Despite a few initial blows from Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs, Pakistan were never troubled.



