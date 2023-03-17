48m ago

Another day, another retirement as world record-holder Trisha Chetty bids Proteas farewell

South African wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty (Getty Images)
Kai Schwoerer-ICC/Getty Images
  • The Proteas women's team have had to contend with yet another retirement after stalwart Trisha Chetty called it a day.
  • The 34-year-old had been struggling with persistent back injuries, but leaves the game with a fine legacy, especially in terms of her exemplary glovework. 
  • Chetty leaves safe in the knowledge that her successor, Sinalo Jaftha, is now well established. 

Another day, another retirement.

That's the news that greeted the Proteas women's setup on Friday following the announcement that Trisha Chetty is retiring from the professional game.

The 34-year-old stalwart wicketkeeper-batter, who made over 200 international appearances, had been struggling with a persistent back injury and last played an ODI back in July against England in Manchester.

Nonetheless, she bows out as one of legends of the South African game, having made her debut at 18 in 2007 and currently still boasts the world record for dismissals in the 50-over format - 182.

A compact if somewhat demure batter, Chetty was a reliable presence in the order too, notably scoring over 2 700 runs in ODIs and passing fifty 16 times.

Her retirement follows close on the heels of Dane van Niekerk, who somewhat more controversially bade the Proteas farewell on Thursday, and is the third high-profile national team member to move on this past year after Lizelle Lee packed her bags for Australia.

Chetty, however, leaves safe in the knowledge that her successor in Sinalo Jaftha, an influential presence during the T20 World Cup, is well established.

"The time has come for me to hang up my boots and let the gloves catch dust. I have tried everything to keep playing and have pushed as hard as I can but my body is signalling that it has no more to give and it is time to retire from all forms of cricket," she said.

"This was not an easy decision for me, and even now, I can’t quite believe my career is over. However, my cricket career has been a life-changing experience and I look back with no regrets and a full heart.

"Cricket has taught me about life, being disciplined, what it means to be professional and how to be a team player. For this, I will always be grateful. And I choose to continue to be grateful for cricket as I retire and transition into the next chapter of my life."

Enoch Nkwe, Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, noted her status as a legend.

"As one of the greatest wicket-keepers to ever play the game, I would like to express my sincere gratitude and huge congratulations for the outstanding career Trisha has enjoyed over the last 21 years as a player in South African cricket and on the international stage.  

"Chetty’s commitment and dedication to the sport and towards the rise of women’s cricket throughout the years has been exemplary, and her legacy will be revered for many years to come as the next generation aspire to follow in her footsteps."

