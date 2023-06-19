55m ago

Another five-for for Muthusamy as SA A bowlers peg back Sri Lanka in second unofficial Test

Senuran Muthusamy's fine form with the ball for South Africa A continued as he grabbed his third five-for in as many innings on the first day of the second unofficial Test against Sri Lanka A in Colombo on Monday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Sri Lanka managed 257/7 in 66 overs in a rain-curtailed day as the wickets kept coming for Muthusamy, who ended with 5/101 in 26 overs to go with the 12 wickets he took in the first unofficial Test.

Incredibly, the left-arm spinner has now claimed 17 wickets in the series.

Several Sri Lankan batters got good starts, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara top-scoring 41 and Ramesh Mendis 38*.

Mendis and Milan Rathnayake (29*) put on 40 for the eighth wicket to help the home side recover from 217/7. 

Lutho Simpala (1/36) and Lizaad Williams (1/26) were the other bowlers to grab wickets for South Africa. 

South Africa A team

Tony de Zorzi (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Keegan Petersen, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Senuran Muthusamy, Beyers Swanepoel, Lizaad Williams, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Moreki 


