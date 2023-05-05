34m ago

Australia locked in for 8-game white-ball cricket tour to SA

Herman Mostert
The Proteas.
Gallo Images
  • The Proteas will host Australia in three T20Is and five ODIs in August-September this year.
  • The games will serve as preparation for the 50-over World Cup, which runs from 5 October to 19 November.
  • Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki says they hope the Proteas qualify for the global showpiece in India.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed the schedule for Australia's white-ball tour of South Africa later in the year. 

The Proteas will host their old rivals in three T20 internationals and five one-day internationals from 30 August to 17 September.

All three T20Is will be played in Durban, while Bloemfontein (two games), Potchefstroom, Centurion and Johannesburg will play host to the ODIs.

The tour will mark the start of the 2023-24 international home season, with the Proteas to welcome Australia for the first time since 2020. Back then, the hosts bounced back from a 2-1 T20I series defeat to beat Australia 3-0 in the ODI series.  

Tour fixtures:

T20I Series 

Wednesday, 30 August - 18:00   

South Africa v Australia - Kingsmead, Durban  

Friday, 01 September - 18:00 

South Africa v Australia - Kingsmead, Durban  

Sunday, 03 September - 14:00  

South Africa v Australia - Kingsmead, Durban  

ODI Series   

Thursday, 07 September - 13:00 

South Africa v Australia - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 

Saturday, 09 September - 13:00 

South Africa v Australia - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 

Tuesday, 12 September - 13:00 

South Africa v Australia - JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom 

Friday, 15 September - 13:00 

South Africa v Australia - SuperSport Park, Centurion 

Sunday, 17 September - 10:00 

South Africa v Australia - Wanderers, Johannesburg 

The games will also serve as preparation for the 50-over World Cup, which runs from 5 October to 19 November.

CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki says he hopes the Proteas qualify for the global showpiece in India.

"It is the start of the international season for us and it is a particularly important campaign in many respects because of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which is taking place in India later in the year. We haven't qualified just yet, but we hope to be there and challenging the best in the world when the tournament is played in October and November. 

"Games and tours like these against a formidable Australia side can only do good for our Proteas men. It is also an opportunity for coach Rob Walter and his team to keep building on the excellent work they have already done so far together. 

"We look forward to watching them play and we hope that South Africans will come out in their numbers and get behind the team in what should be a highly competitive tour," Moseki said.


