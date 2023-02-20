35m ago

'Baby AB' Brevis cracks SA Invitational nod against Windies for first senior red-ball trial

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Dewald Brevis. (Photo by SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images)
Young batting tyro Dewald Brevis has been selected for the South African Invitational XI that will play against the West Indies from Tuesday in Benoni.

Brevis, who made his significant mark in white-ball cricket for South Africa at last year's Under-19 World Cup, the Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Mumbai Indians Cape Town, will get his first taste of red-ball cricket.

The 19-year-old, who has been likened to former Proteas batting great, AB de Villiers, has featured in six List A games and 44 T20 matches in his fledgling career but, due to the Titans' latent strength as the defending Four-Day Series champions, Brevis has hardly had a look-in for the longer format.

The fixture between the teams is an unofficial three-day game that will run from Tuesday to Thursday ahead of next week's first Test between South Africa and the West Indies at SuperSport Park.

The invitational side is made up of players who have been made available by their provincial sides while there is a round of domestic Four-Day fixtures currently taking place.

The squad also contains the likes of former South Africa Under-19 captain, Bryce Parsons, who made a 100 in the Dolphins' win against Western Province at Kingsmead last week.

South Africa Invitational XI squad for the West Indies game

Corbin Bosch (Titans), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Ruan de Swart (Dolphins), Evan Jones (Lions), Wihan Lubbe (Warriors), Wandile Makwetu (Lions), Hlompho Modimokoane (Dolphins), Smangaliso Nhlebela (Titans), Thando Ntini (Dolphins), Bryce Parsons (Dolphins), Jiveshan Pillay (Titans), Daniel Smith (Western Province), Codi Yusuf (Lions).

