Proteas

28m ago

add bookmark

Bangladesh bowler fined for throwing ball at Proteas' Verreynne

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Khaled Ahmed and Kyle Verreynne share words at St Georges Park. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Khaled Ahmed and Kyle Verreynne share words at St Georges Park. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Bangladesh pace bowler Khaled Ahmed has been fined for throwing a ball at a South African batter during the second Test in Gqeberha, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 95th over of South Africa's first innings on Saturday when Kyle Verreynne hit the ball back towards Khaled.

The bowler then threw it towards Verreynne in an inappropriate and dangerous manner, hitting him on the right glove, the ICC said.

The fine accounts for 15 percent of Khaled's match fee.

Khaled admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, avoiding the need for a formal hearing, the ICC said.

The hosts won the Test by 332 runs inside four days for a 2-0 sweep of the series.

Khaled was one of the very few shining lights for Bangladesh in South Africa, picking up eight wickets across the two Tests at an average of 32.87.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bangladeshproteaskhaled ahmedkyle verreynnecricket
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
51% - 1516 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
49% - 1430 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo