Bangladesh stay in hunt as Proteas fail to convert starts on Day 1

The Proteas finished on 278/5 on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Gqeberha.

There were three 50s from Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Keegan Petersen, but none were converted.

A short rain delay didn't prevent from all the overs being completed.

In Gqeberha

Despite half-centuries from Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, and Temba Bavuma, South Africa failed to convert from substantial starts after Friday's opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh at St. George's Park.

SCORECARD | Proteas v Bangladesh, 2nd Test - Day 1

After opting to bat first in partly overcast weather, the Proteas ended on 278 for 5 at stumps on day one.

All of the South African batters went on to make solid starts but failed to convert and kick on until the end. There were four substantial half-century partnerships, but the Proteas continued to lose wickets at inopportune times.

Elgar and opening partner Sarel Erwee combated the early pressure on an overcast and slow St George's Park wicket as they put on a 52-run first-wicket stand.

Paceman Khaled Ahmed got the breakthrough as Erwee (24) tried to drive and was caught behind in the safe hands of Litton Das.

However, Elgar remained vigilant and was a delight to watch on a ground that he has taken a liking to - averaging nearly 50.

Elgar brought up his 22nd Test half-century and overtook as the highest run-scorer at St George's Park in nine Tests.

The Proteas skipper, who also brought up his third consecutive half-century of the series, shared an 81-run partnership with Petersen.

However, shortly after lunch, Elgar nicked Taijul Islam behind to depart for a well-played 70 off 89 balls (10 fours).

Petersen continued where Elgar left off and went on to bring up his own Test half-century before a short rain delay occurred.

Petersen and Bavuma went on to put a 51-run third-wicket partnership before a frustrated Bangladesh outfit got the much-needed breakthrough.

Islam, who was one of Bangladesh's two changes in the second Test, trapped Petersen LBW, which was initially given not out by umpire Allahudien Paleker.

The review was overturned and Petersen departed for a well-played 54 off 124 balls (nine fours).

An 83-run partnership between Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton then began was exceptional as they took on the Bangladeshi attack.

Rickelton was solid with the bat, scoring 42 off 82 balls (three fours and a six) before he tried to reverse sweep Islam, but the ball made contact with his glove and was caught by Yasir Ali.

Bavuma continued his fine form of late as he made 67 off 162 balls (seven fours) before he was caught at first slip by Najmul Hossain Shanto off the bowling of Ahmed.

It left two new batters in the middle as Kyle Verreynne 10* and Wiaan Mulder 0* will resume on Day 2 on Saturday (10:00).

Scores in brief:

Toss: South Africa

South Africa 278/5 in 90 overs at stumps (Elgar 70, Bavuma 67, Taijul Islam 3/77)