Batting on the last day is difficult, says Pakistan century hero

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan said fifth days are always tricky for batting in Pakistan.

Pakistan set South Africa 370 to win on the back of Rizwan’s maiden Test 100.

Rawalpindi is also the scene of the highest successful chase by a visiting team in Pakistan in 2000.

Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan said anything will be possible on the fifth day of the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

However, the Proteas face the stiff task of batting last.

Rizwan’s unbeaten 115, his first Test ton, played a crucial role in swelling Pakistan’s lead to the intimidating 370 SA must overhaul to square the series.

READ | Enoch Nkwe: 'We believe we can win'

His marshalling of the lower order helped Pakistan recover from 63/4, with the last five wickets adding over 200.

Rizwan though, applauded SA’s stickability on the fourth evening, a session where chases either come apart at the seams or are given impetus.

Two examples of fourth evening assaults that calmed fifth day nerves are those of Virender Sehwag for India against England in Chennai in 2008 and Jacques Kallis’s explosion against Australia in Perth in the following week.

Sehwag’s 68-ball 83 helped India rest on 138/1 and went on to overhaul the required 387 with six wickets to spare in what is now the seventh-best fourth innings chase.

Kallis’s battering of Jason Krejza meant SA slept easier on 227/3 on the fourth evening and continued on to make the second highest successful Test chase with 414.

“They came with good intent and they attacked us. They were successful. The different thing is that this is Test cricket and Test cricket is a five-day game. It goes up and down and we still have one day,” Rizwan said.

“Our bowling is our strength and the pitch is turning. We have the quick bowlers and the spinners. Tomorrow will be a different day and last days are always difficult for batting.”

The history of the ground is also result orientated, with seven of its 10 matches producing winners.

Pakistan have triumphed four times but have also been on the losing end thrice.

One of those defeats was Sri Lanka’s two-wicket win nearly 21 years ago.

The significance of that result is that Sri Lanka’s 220 remains the highest successful fourth innings chase by a visiting team in Pakistan.