Proteas

Proteas rocked by Rassie injury, Bavuma returns to lead at T20 World Cup

Lloyd Burnard
Temba Bavuma (Gallo)
Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Australia next month, successfully completing his recovery from an elbow injury that threatened his participation at the showpiece. 

Rassie van der Dussen, however, misses out with the finger injury he picked up during the second Test against England in Manchester last week. 

Those were the two key takeaways from Tuesday's 15-man squad announcement, which included no other surprises. 

Hard-hitting batters Tristan Stubbs and Rilee Rossouw are also included. 

"This has been a really tough squad to select, simply because we had so many players in excellent form over the past few months and performing at a level that made the selectors sit up and notice them," selection chief Victor Mpitsang said.

"Someone like Tristan Stubbs who was not in the frame a year ago has done incredibly well to force his way into the mix based on his performances and his selection should be an inspiration for every young player out there. We are also delighted to welcome back our captain Temba Bavuma from injury and we have no doubt his return will further galvanise the team.

"This group of players showed off their brilliant skill and talent when they overcame England in England recently. These sort of performances only bode well for us heading to the World Cup. Overall we are delighted with mix of players that have been chosen and look forward to watching them represent the country in Australia."

Director of cricket Enoch Nkwe was equally optimistic. 

"The squad covers all bases and provides us with multiple options in every area whether it batting or bowling. I am confident this group will make South Africans proud when they begin their campaign next month," he said. 

Proteas T20 World Cup squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. 

Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

