Bavuma blow for Proteas as skipper ruled out of entire two-month UK tour, Rilee Rossouw returns

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of South Africa's all-format tour to England and Ireland.

The ODI and T20 skipper has an injured elbow and will be out for eight weeks.

There is also a return to the national set-up for Rilee Rossouw.

White ball captain and Test batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the Proteas' entire two-month tour of England and Ireland with an elbow injury.

In a marathon tour that runs from 19 July through to 12 September, the Proteas will take on England in three ODIs, three T20s and three Tests while they will also play two T20s against Ireland.

Bavuma, who hurt his elbow in the fourth T20 against India two weeks ago, will not feature at all and is only expected to be fit again in around eight weeks.

In his absence, Keshav Maharaj has been named as captain of the ODI side and David Miller will skipper in the T20s.

Kagiso Rabada, meanwhile, has been rested from the T20 squad while Gerald Coetzee is called up.

And, in another massive development, explosive batsman Rilee Rossouw returns to the Proteas set-up for the first time in six years. He is also included in the T20 squad.

"The T20 format is a high priority for us at the moment because of ICC T20 World Cup coming up in a few short months in Australia," selection chief Victor Mpitsang said.

"We are looking to give opportunities to players that we are interested in seeing and working out the best combinations, while also trying to balance our desire to maintain enough consistency within the set up that the players are used to playing together as a team by the time they reach Australia for the World Cup.

"This series will go a long way in helping us achieve all of those objectives.

"While the ODI series is not for Super League points, the 50-over format is of vital importance as we look ahead to the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. The combinations tried and the performances we yielded will go a long way in our build up to that tournament.

"This will be a very long tour for several members of the team who will participate in all three formats and the entire coaching and support staff. On behalf of the selection panel, I would like to wish Mark (Boucher), our two stand-in, white ball captains, Keshav (Maharaj) and David (Miller) and Test captain, Dean (Elgar), all the very best for the tour. We anticipate exciting matches and nail-biting finishes against a strong opposing team that I know our Proteas enjoy facing off against."

Proteas ODI squad:

Keshav Maharaj (captain, Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province).

Proteas T20 squad:

David Miller (captain, Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

Proteas Test squad:

Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Warrios), Simon Harmer (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Glenton Stuurman Warriors)