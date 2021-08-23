Bavuma: Boucher has played open cards with Proteas on racism allegations

The Proteas travel to Sri Lanka with a head coach that has played open cards with them over unflattering testimony against him at CSA's SJN hearings.

Skipper Temba Bavuma confirmed on Monday that Mark Boucher had addressed the team to provide "clarity and context" on the "brown sh*t" allegations.

Bavuma also said that the "majority" of the national team welcomes the SJN initiative.

The Proteas travel to Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series without, at the very least, a head coach trying to guard against potentially damaging testimony given against him at Cricket South Africa's Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings last month.

Skipper Temba Bavuma on Monday revealed that Mark Boucher has already previously addressed the side following former national team tweaker Paul Adams' allegations that Boucher, along with other team-mates, had called him "brown sh*t" during fines meetings in their playing days.

South Africa's coach has, however, submitted two separate affidavits in response.

READ | Boucher responds to allegations of racial discrimination

Bavuma, fielding a barrage of questions on the matter, played open cards about the issue.

"We would be lying if we said this didn't have an impact on us. It's publicly known that members of the team have been named in the SJN testimonies," he said.

"Mark has addressed us as a team, speaking up specifically on the accusations against him. He provided clarity and context. It was really about keeping the guys in his confidence and providing a form of comfort."

Given the myriad disruptions that have befallen the Proteas since last year - mediocre on-field results, upheavals in terms of governance and race issues - it's understandable that the team's mantra has become controlling the controllables.

But, as Bavuma readily admits, some things remain out of their immediate control.

"We try to control anything in our own immediate circle," he said.

"These type of matters (the SJN allegations) though do come into the team and for us it's important that we deal with it internally too, ask whatever hard questions we need to ask of each other to make sure that we can keep growing."

While it's understood that, in personal capacities, the SJN project is becoming divisive at administrative level in particular, the national players understand and accept its objectives.

"A large majority of the guys welcome the initiative of the SJN and understand it's necessity in terms of allowing guys, past and current, to speak about their experiences in the past, to learn from those mistakes and help us pave the way forward," said Bavuma.

"As players now, in this era, we have an opportunity to shape the environment in the way we like so that we don't look down the line and say we could've done things differently. Most of the guys are following the SJN with passion."

The diminutive right-hander's curious phrasing of "large majority" did immediately raise eye-brows and the question: Are there team members then who explicitly oppose the hearings?

"No, not necessarily. In the conversations I've had, that's the sense I've got. There isn't anyone in our teams shooting down the SJN initiative. We understand the significance. So no, in all the conversations I've had everyone's been positive about it."

The SJN resumes later on Monday with testimony from, among others, CSA's director of cricket, Graeme Smith, as well as Andrew Breetzke, the South African Cricketers' Association president.