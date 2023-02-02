1h ago

add bookmark

Bavuma defends chastened Proteas and English attacks: 'Maybe appreciate the quality batting'

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lungi Ngidi. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP)
Lungi Ngidi. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP)
At the Oval in Kimberley
  • Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma sought to defend the bowlers in the ODI series against England despite their struggles.
  • He believes it was more a case of both teams' batters performing well than any glaring shortcomings from the men with the ball.
  • The third ODI in Kimberley though was a reminder of having a game-breaker like Jofra Archer in harness when the going gets tough with the ball.

Temba Bavuma has come to the defence of both the Proteas and England bowling attacks after they were generally carted to all parts in the ODI series, which concluded with a consolation 59-run here for the visitors on Wednesday night.

Steady economy rates and regular scalps were in short supply in a three-match skirmish that saw South Africa's rotated attack conceding, on average, a total of 320.

World champions England weren't exactly much better with a figure of 310.

But the Proteas skipper believes that focusing too much on those struggles detract from the fact that the batting was quite outstanding.

Indeed, for the first time in a substantial while, local pitches consistently favoured the willow, which brought with it the added factor of the home side's bowlers not having inherent assistance. 

READ | Jofra Archer's incredible six-for the difference as Proteas fall short in another run fest

"It's a hard one," said Bavuma, who ended the series with 180 runs at an average of 60 and strike rate of 115. 

"Even from a batters' point of view, the wickets were very good. I guess that's what you expect in ODI cricket. Both teams came out in an aggressive fashion and really tried to put the bowling attacks under pressure."

South Africa's beleaguered batting order - regularly criticised recently for lacking oomph - did stand up well as at least one different player took the lead in each of innings.

On Wednesday it was Heinrich Klaasen, who's brilliant 80 off 62 deliveries gave his side real hope of claiming a sensational if improbable 3-0 series win.

"We're getting challenged as a batting group to adopt a different mindset," he said.

"We always are positive, but the implementation is now more ruthless. If the shot is on, you play it over and over. There are different ways to getting to a total of 350. If it's your night, you have to take the opportunity. We're doing it."

Bavuma also intimated that the flatter wickets were merely a chance for the bowlers to become re-acquainted with being more adaptable.  

"The quality of the bowlers on both sides are high. The skill levels are definitely among the best. Maybe it just speaks to the quality of the batting that was on display in this series, maybe that needs to be appreciated a bit more than just having a go at the bowlers," he said.

"White ball cricket is hard on the bowlers. You don't have a lot of guys on the boundary, you're contending with two new balls. So reverse swing is not much of a factor.

"For me, it was about the quality of batsmanship."

Naturally then, the value of a quintessential game-breaking bowler like Jofra Archer, who was mesmerising in claiming a career-best haul of 6/40, is writ even larger.

"Bowlers like him are definitely valuable, especially when you get on batter-friendly wickets. If you have a guy with raw pace, going on 150, you really have a competitive advantage, because they really can get wickets when other guys can't," said Bavuma.

In an Anrich Nortje, the Proteas have their equivalent - especially if he's used in tandem with the proven class of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, who was the other standout bowler on Wednesday with 4/62. 

"We have those guys in our team. They weren't necessarily on display today, but when they're here they'll definitely showcase their X-factor tag." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
englandproteasheinrich klaasentemba bavumacricket
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
14% - 2758 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
4% - 820 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
81% - 15516 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo