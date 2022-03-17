Bavuma disappointment with Magala fitness matter: 'He can only point finger at himself'

Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma said he was disappointed in Sisanda Magala's fitness issues.

The burly Lions all-rounder was left out of the men's national team on fitness grounds.

Bavuma said fitness matters are discussed thoroughly with players to avoid issues later in the season.

Proteas limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma couldn't hide his disappointment at the fact that provincial team-mate Sisanda Magala's lack of fitness prevents him from being part of the national team.

Magala has been in excellent form for the Lions in the ongoing One-Day Cup, but a failed fitness test precluded him from being part of the men's national team for the Bangladesh ODI series that starts on Friday at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Bavuma said he's heard good things about Magala trying to get back to more than decent fitness levels, but his exclusion from this current engagement has to lie squarely on his shoulders.

"I really don't think there's much of a discussion to be had around that," Bavuma said.

"The matter of fitness tests is something that's made aware to all cricketers within our system and everyone knows what they need to do to make themselves eligible from a fitness perspective.

"With Magala, he knows he can only point the finger at himself and as a captain, I'm disappointed that I don't have him at my disposal.

"I think he can accept that it is his own doing, even though I've been told there's a lot more good he's been doing to improve his fitness.

"At this point in time, he's not at the eligible fitness level."

Bavuma said it has long been made clear to them that fitness issues are the individual responsibilities of players and they have to do what is expected of them.

Bavuma said fitness matters are discussed at length between players and management to ensure standards are met before and through the season.

"I'm not an expert from that perspective. Mine is to play cricket," Bavuma said.

"If a fitness coach says to me I must run at a certain level and all of those things are communicated to us in time.

"It's not anything that's new or sprung. It's something that affects all the players equally."