Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Bavuma feels for struggling Markram, but understands how weight of runs influences selection

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Proteas limited overs skipper Temba Bavuma said batters will always have whispers about their place in the team when they're not scoring runs.
  • The Proteas were bundled out for scores less than 200 in their innings defeat in the second Test against England.
  • The Proteas will have to make changes for the third Test against England that starts next week Thursday at the Oval.

Proteas limited overs skipper Temba Bavuma admitted that batters will always have whispers of insecurities regarding their places in the team once they don't score runs.

The Proteas batting group has again come under the spotlight after being bowled out for 151 and 179 in the innings and 85-run defeat in the second Test against England at Old Trafford over the weekend.

Bavuma missed the entire tour with an elbow injury that has recovered sufficiently for him to join the Lions on a tour of Namibia.

READ | Proteas: Rickelton, Zondo both sound bets for Oval decider

Aiden Markram has been batting in Bavuma's number four spot without much success and with Rassie van der Dussen forced out of the tour with a broken finger, the Proteas will have to make changes for next week's third Test at the Oval.

Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zondo are the spare batters in the team, while Wiaan Mulder has been drafted in as a replacement for Van der Dussen.

"Cricket is a game of performance and as batters, the currency we’re judged on, are runs. When you're not putting them up, conversations are going to happen," Bavuma said.

"It doesn't make the guy a bad player in any way. From a batting perspective, there's Khaya and Ryan, but there's also Wiaan who joined the squad.

"He's been there in England, and he's been in good form, so he has some experience and form behind him.

"I guess the conversations are around the batting because I don't think 20 wickets is the problem. If we can get 350/400, that may allow the spinner to come into the game."

Aiden Markram (Getty)
Aiden Markram (Getty)

Markram is under scrutiny more than any other batter, with scores of 16, 14, and 6 in his three innings in the series.

Hi highest score in his past 13 digs is 42.

Markram missed the Bangladesh Test series because of Indian Premier League commitments, but after a torrid summer against India that didn't improve in a New Zealand series that saw the emergence of SJ Erwee as a Test opener of repute, the axe hovers dangerously over his head.

Rickelton did well during the Bangladesh series on turning surfaces, but it came as no surprise when Markram was given the benefit of the doubt because of his experience.

READ | Proteas: So much pre-Oval stewing to do

Bavuma said Markram had the backing and the support of his teammates and the back-room staff, even though his known quality is not translating into runs.

"A guy like Aiden has been struggling with his form, but as players, we have confidence in him," Bavuma said.

"We know his quality and potential, but so do the fans, so the belief in the guy will always be there because players go through these phases.

"As a player, the last thing you want to feel is that the people around you in the changing room, the ones who matter, are starting to lose faith and belief in you."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csaproteasengland tourtemba bavumajohannesburgcricket
loading... Live
Southampton 0
Chelsea 1
View More
loading... Live
Crystal Palace 0
Brentford 0
View More
loading... Live
Leeds United 0
Everton 0
View More
loading... Live
Fulham 0
Brighton and Hove Albion 0
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5436 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4780 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Sponsored Content
Flight prices have soared, but here’s how South Africans can get the best prices...

3h ago

Flight prices have soared, but here’s how South Africans can get the best prices on local and international flights
Showing up as your authentic self - Tips for success with Nedbank’s Khensani Nobanda

24 Aug

Showing up as your authentic self - Tips for success with Nedbank’s Khensani Nobanda
Lubricants industry is driving the clean-up of used oil in SA

23 Aug

Lubricants industry is driving the clean-up of used oil in SA
Sponsored | KFC Launches Investigation into Fake Food Inspector

24 Aug

Sponsored | KFC Launches Investigation into Fake Food Inspector
Anglo American doubles up on its education success story

24 Aug

Anglo American doubles up on its education success story
Logistics and fin-tech combine to solve Africa’s transport challenges

22 Aug

Logistics and fin-tech combine to solve Africa’s transport challenges
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo