Bavuma feels for struggling Markram, but understands how weight of runs influences selection

Proteas limited overs skipper Temba Bavuma said batters will always have whispers about their place in the team when they're not scoring runs.

The Proteas were bundled out for scores less than 200 in their innings defeat in the second Test against England.

The Proteas will have to make changes for the third Test against England that starts next week Thursday at the Oval.

The Proteas batting group has again come under the spotlight after being bowled out for 151 and 179 in the innings and 85-run defeat in the second Test against England at Old Trafford over the weekend.

Bavuma missed the entire tour with an elbow injury that has recovered sufficiently for him to join the Lions on a tour of Namibia.

Aiden Markram has been batting in Bavuma's number four spot without much success and with Rassie van der Dussen forced out of the tour with a broken finger, the Proteas will have to make changes for next week's third Test at the Oval.

Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zondo are the spare batters in the team, while Wiaan Mulder has been drafted in as a replacement for Van der Dussen.

"Cricket is a game of performance and as batters, the currency we’re judged on, are runs. When you're not putting them up, conversations are going to happen," Bavuma said.

"It doesn't make the guy a bad player in any way. From a batting perspective, there's Khaya and Ryan, but there's also Wiaan who joined the squad.

"He's been there in England, and he's been in good form, so he has some experience and form behind him.

"I guess the conversations are around the batting because I don't think 20 wickets is the problem. If we can get 350/400, that may allow the spinner to come into the game."

Markram is under scrutiny more than any other batter, with scores of 16, 14, and 6 in his three innings in the series.

Hi highest score in his past 13 digs is 42.

Markram missed the Bangladesh Test series because of Indian Premier League commitments, but after a torrid summer against India that didn't improve in a New Zealand series that saw the emergence of SJ Erwee as a Test opener of repute, the axe hovers dangerously over his head.

Rickelton did well during the Bangladesh series on turning surfaces, but it came as no surprise when Markram was given the benefit of the doubt because of his experience.

Bavuma said Markram had the backing and the support of his teammates and the back-room staff, even though his known quality is not translating into runs.

"A guy like Aiden has been struggling with his form, but as players, we have confidence in him," Bavuma said.

"We know his quality and potential, but so do the fans, so the belief in the guy will always be there because players go through these phases.

"As a player, the last thing you want to feel is that the people around you in the changing room, the ones who matter, are starting to lose faith and belief in you."