Bavuma has 'acceptance' over scrapped Aussie tour despite Proteas' World Cup complications

The Proteas are dealing with the "realistic" possibility of taking the long route towards securing 2023 World Cup qualification.

That path was made even more difficult after Cricket SA took a decision to scrap the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Skipper Temba Bavuma says there is a level of acceptance within the group.

Captain Temba Bavuma says there is an "acceptance" of the decision taken by Cricket South Africa (CSA) to scrap an all-important ODI series between the Proteas and Australia in January next year.

The three-match series, which was due to take place in Australia, formed part of the ICC Super League, which sees the top eight ranked sides on the table qualify automatically for the 10-team 2023 World Cup in India.

The Proteas, currently 11th on the standings, are desperate for points and this series would have been an ideal opportunity for them to start moving in the right direction.

Last month, however, CSA announced that the series had been scrapped so that the Proteas could return to South Africa to compete in the new-look T20 franchise competition that has attracted investment from six Indian Premier League owners.

The Proteas will forfeit the series and the Super League points.

Speaking to Sport24, Bavuma said there was an understanding as to why the decision was taken by CSA, but he also acknowledged a now "realistic" possibility of the Proteas missing out on automatic World Cup qualification.

That would leave them heading to Zimbabwe in June/July next year for a 10-team World Cup qualifier tournament to determine the final two participants in India.

It is obviously not a route the Proteas would like to take, but it is looking increasingly likely.

South Africa now have six matches left in the Super League - three away to India, three at home to England - and with 10 log points on offer for each, there are no guarantees.

"At the end of the day, all we could really do as players was to accept the decision that had been made," said Bavuma.

"Part of that acceptance was understanding why the decision was made and that it was in the best interests of South African cricket. Financially, things haven't been in the best position for South African cricket, so to again be in a position to host a big, successful T20 competition on our shores is a big imperative.

"Down the line is when we'll really start to see the benefits of the call."

Bavuma, who is expected to lead the Proteas at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, says his side will do whatever they can to ensure they make it to India.

"It obviously makes our chances of automatically qualifying for the World Cup a lot harder," said Bavuma.

"There is a realistic chance we could see ourselves playing qualifiers in Zimbabwe. If that's the route we have to take as a team, that's the route we'll have to take. We'll just have to deal with it as well as we can.

"It was a level of acceptance. I think that's probably the best way to sum it up."