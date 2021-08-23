Bavuma insists recent Proteas teams were more inclusive: 'It wasn't a struggle for me'

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma is confident he and his team-mates will spearhead a future of equality in the local game.

He admitted that the SA team he walked into "wasn't a struggle" in terms of inclusivity, in contrast to the side of the early 2000s.

Bavuma also wants to continue the team's newfound culture of having difficult, productive conversations.

Temba Bavuma, the Proteas' limited overs captain, sincerely believes he and his national team-mates will spearhead a future in South African cricket where equality dominates on and off the field.

Peppered with questions related to the continued aftermath of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) initiative, the diminutive right-handed stroke-maker, who'll be leading the side in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka away from home, dealt efficiently with the issue.

The hearings, a platform for the airing and rebuttals of painful systemic racism in the local game since it's unification back in 1991, have in particular highlighted an alleged culture of exclusivity within the South African team in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

READ | Bavuma: Boucher has played open cards with Proteas on racism allegations

The fact that some individuals identified in various testimonies are currently occupying prominent positions in CSA renders the situation even more awkward.

But Bavuma insists the national team he walked into back in 2014 has been much better in terms of inclusivity.

"In 2021 things are very different to the early 2000s, when you look at it from an exclusivity point of view and how you look at it in terms of guys walking into the team and feeling a lot more comfortable," he said on Monday.

"When I joined the team in 2014 it wasn't a big struggle. So I'd really like to think things are different now than they were in the past. In saying that there's always good in looking at the past and seeing how best to do things."

Learning from the past is squarely in focus currently with Proteas coach Mark Boucher releasing an affidavit denying allegations of racism against him among other things.

And that's a principle Bavuma is keen to continue embracing during his leadership tenure.

"I think the biggest take for me is that you want to create an environment that allows guys to have a strong sense of belonging; that allows guys to be themselves and to express themselves," Bavuma said.



"I think there has to be that acceptance. We all have different backgrounds which in turn shapes our perspectives. I think being able to put all of that together and have a space where guys can express themselves and their beliefs is something I'd like to leave behind within this team.

"It starts with having those hard conversations, whether those conversations stem from happenings outside of the team [or not]. We are having those hard conversations as a team. We're putting each other in uncomfortable spaces and positions of vulnerability. Not so that we can expose each other, but just to find a better way going forward."